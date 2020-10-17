Amazon and Flipkart both have sales running in India right now, but the Indian government is now playing spoiler to the e-commerce giants’ celebrations. According to reports, the central government has sent a notice to both the e-commerce majors for not displaying the country of origin for products being sold on their platforms.

For the unaware, the Indian government made it mandatory for e-commerce websites to display the country of origin for products sold on their platforms. This was likely in response to the massive anti-China sentiments in the country, and Prime Minister Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.

The notices were sent out on Friday by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and the companies have been given 15 days to issue a response to the notices, failing which, the government will take action against the companies as per the provisions of the Legal Metrology Rules, 2011.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Consumer Affairs that some of the e-commerce entities are not displaying the mandatory declaration as required under the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules, 2011 […] Your explanation should reach to this office within 15 days…otherwise the action should be initiated against you with the available documents as per provisions of Act and Rules” reads the notice.

As of this writing, neither Amazon nor Flipkart has responded to the government’s notice. However, we will update this story with more details as they become available.