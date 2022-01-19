Google Testing New “Self Share” Feature in Chrome OS

Google’s AirDrop-competitor Nearby Share is a nifty file-sharing feature for Android phones and Chrome OS devices. Now, an extension of the same is expected to reach Chrome OS, which recently got hold of the functionality late last year. A new “Self Share” feature, in addition to Nearby Sharing, is reportedly being tested to allow you to share files between your own devices. Here’s how it will work.

Nearby Sharing Self Share Feature Spotted in Chrome OS

The new experimental feature, dubbed as Nearby Sharing Self Share (now shortened to Self Share), was recently spotted in Chromium Gerrit by ChromeStory. Although the feature is not yet live on any Chrome OS version, Google is reportedly working on the Self Share feature for Chromebooks and other tablet devices.

Coming to the working of the feature, it works just as it sounds. It will allow you to transfer files and media wirelessly to your other devices that support Nearby Share. So, once live, you will be able to effortlessly share files between your own devices like an Android smartphone, tablet, and other Chrome OS-powered laptops. When the feature is ready, users will see a new “Send to Your Devices” option when using Nearby Share on their Chrome OS devices.

This option will dismiss the need for emailing important files or uploading them on Google Drive to access them on your other devices. This will again simplify the file transfer process, much like in the Apple ecosystem.

The Self Share feature is currently under development. Google will likely roll it out as an experimental flag in an upcoming Canary build of Chrome OS. However, it might take a few months for the feature to show up on the stable build as Google will have to iron out the bugs and test out the feature before rolling it out to the public.

The Self Share option comes after Google recently announced various new features to improve connectivity between Android and Windows devices, Chromebooks, and more. The announcement was made at this year’s CES.

We will keep an eye on the alleged Self Share feature and update you with further updates when we get some. Until then, stay tuned and let us know your thoughts about the feature in the comments below.