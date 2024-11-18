Google’s New Pixel 9 Pro is $150 off in this Early Black Friday Deal

Discounts and Pixels are a match made in heaven, especially during Black Friday when old and new Pixels are heavily discounted. We saw a few Google Pixel discounts last week, including the standard Pixel 9. However, for those waiting for early Black Friday discounts on the high-end Pixel 9 Pro, it is time to loosen your purse strings.

Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro, is already available for $849, a rare markdown from the $999 price of the phone that was launched recently, let alone a flagship. At this price, the early Black Friday Pixel 9 Pro deal becomes an excellent acquisition for Pixel fans.

Why You Should Buy the Pixel 9 Pro

Image Credit: Google

Just like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro gets numerous AI shenanigans but what sets it apart from the standard Pixel is the presence of an extra zoom camera, a sharper LTPO OLED panel, and a bigger vapor chamber for better heat dissipation. Not to mention, 7 years of Android updates and a better selfie camera.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro is not the right device for gaming. If you need something for gaming, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is on sale for $649 as opposed to the $899 regular price. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a more capable chipset overall than the Tensor G4.

Similarly, if you are willing to spend $50 extra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $899 (compared to the $1299 regular price) has more base storage and better overall specifications than the Pixel 9 Pro.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9 Pro early Black Friday deal? Let us know in the comments below.