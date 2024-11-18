Whenever you make a purchase using our links, Beebom may earn a commission. Read our affiliate policy.
Home > News > Google’s New Pixel 9 Pro is $150 off in this Early Black Friday Deal

Google’s New Pixel 9 Pro is $150 off in this Early Black Friday Deal

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Pixel 9 Pro black friday deals
Image Credit: Karlis Dambrans/ Shutterstock (designed by Mohit Singh/ Beebom)

Discounts and Pixels are a match made in heaven, especially during Black Friday when old and new Pixels are heavily discounted. We saw a few Google Pixel discounts last week, including the standard Pixel 9. However, for those waiting for early Black Friday discounts on the high-end Pixel 9 Pro, it is time to loosen your purse strings.

Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 9 Pro, is already available for $849, a rare markdown from the $999 price of the phone that was launched recently, let alone a flagship. At this price, the early Black Friday Pixel 9 Pro deal becomes an excellent acquisition for Pixel fans.

Buy Pixel 9 Pro on Amazon ($999 $849, $150 off)

Why You Should Buy the Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro in Obsidian Colorway
Image Credit: Google

Just like the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro gets numerous AI shenanigans but what sets it apart from the standard Pixel is the presence of an extra zoom camera, a sharper LTPO OLED panel, and a bigger vapor chamber for better heat dissipation. Not to mention, 7 years of Android updates and a better selfie camera.

It’s worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro is not the right device for gaming. If you need something for gaming, the Zenfone 11 Ultra is on sale for $649 as opposed to the $899 regular price. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a more capable chipset overall than the Tensor G4.

Similarly, if you are willing to spend $50 extra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $899 (compared to the $1299 regular price) has more base storage and better overall specifications than the Pixel 9 Pro.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9 Pro early Black Friday deal? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Black Friday

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...