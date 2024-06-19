Google to Take on Apple’s Genmoji with Custom AI Sticker App on Pixel Phones

AI has been the buzz word in tech for the last couple of years, and the latest trend among big companies is to integrate AI into all kinds of products. Google is now developing a new app called Creative Assistant that leverages generative AI to create personalized stickers. It’s their answer to Apple’s Genmoji feature that was announced with iOS 18. Here’s everything you need to know about it

The app was spotted initially by Android Authority’s Mishaal Rahman, who discovered the code inside the recently released Android 15 Beta 3. Creative Assistant was referenced in the Google Markup app on the latest beta. This suggests Google may offer a way to let you add AI stickers directly on screenshots through a “remix” button. This functionality could potentially extend to Google Photos, considering it already uses Markup.

Image Courtesy: Android Authority

While details are scarce, Creative Assistant appears to be a Pixel-specific app based on its code – “com.google.android.apps.pixel.creativeassistant”. Mishaal suggests the new app could debut on the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series. But it’s not yet clear whether this feature will work on older Pixel devices that will get Android 15.

In contrast, Apple’s Genmoji is set to work on select existing devices like the iPhone 15 Pro, M-series iPads and Macs. While the Pixel 9 is expected to boast Google’s next-gen Tensor G4 chip and a more powerful Gemini Nano, we’re not sure if generative AI stickers will use on-device AI.

What do you think about this new AI app for creating emojis and stickers? Is it something you hope to use soon on your Google Pixel? Share with us your thoughts in the comments.