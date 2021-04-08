Google revealed the dates for its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2021, on Wednesday. The event will be held in digital format from May 18 through May 20. The event will be free for everyone. Last year, Google first called off the physical I/O event and eventually, ended up entirely canceling the event due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Google I/O 2021 Event Date

Google says it will post the entire schedule of the event in late April. Until then, the company urges interested participants to solve the I/O 2021 puzzle. All interested developers can now register for the event from Google’s website.

Completing the free registration gives you access to workshops, Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs), personalized content, live Q&A during sessions, chat in I/O Adventure, developer profile badges, and more. While you can watch rewatch technical sessions and keynotes on-demand, you should register to attend workshops and AMAs.

So, what do we expect from Google I/O 2021? We expect Google to elaborate on the feature set of Android 12. You can catch up on our coverage of the best Android 12 features revealed through developer previews ahead of the event. It is also possible that the tech giant may launch the Pixel 5a and new budget Pixel Buds at the event. A previous report from tipster Jon Prosser, however, claims that Pixel 5a will be announced on June 11. That’s something we’ll have to wait and find out.

The Google I/O 2021 announcement comes just days after Apple announced WWDC 2021 from June 7 to 11, Facebook announced the F8 event for June 2, and Microsoft announced Build 2021 from May 25 to May 27. So yeah, the next couple of months are going to be a packed one, both for developers and journalists alike.