Google is making it easier for Chrome users to try out upcoming features and share feedback without accessing the Chrome flags page. In the latest Chrome Canary 91 build, the software giant has added a user-friendly beaker icon next to the address bar.

Test Upcoming Features with Google Chrome Experiments

First spotted by 9to5Google, Google Chrome’s head of design Alex Ainslie highlighted the feature on Twitter. As you can see above, the beaker icon shows you the current experiments of Chrome’s development team. You can then quickly enable or disable features and send feedback based on your experience.

It may take while to appear for everyone – in the meantime, flipping this flag should help: chrome://flags/#chrome-labs — Alex Ainslie (@alexainslie) March 5, 2021

At its current state, the Chrome labs section shows just three features – Reading List, Tab Scrolling, and Tab Search. The feature is live on Canary and will make its way to Dev and Beta channels in the coming weeks. If you’re not seeing the feature, you can force-enable it using the Chrome flag given below. Make sure you restart the browser after enabling the flag.

chrome://flags/#chrome-labs

Right now, it doesn’t seem like there is a way to disable this beaker icon in the toolbar without relying on Chrome flags. We could expect an option to easily disable this feature in a few clicks in the upcoming builds though.

So, if you’re someone who’s comfortable browsing chrome://flags, you probably don’t need this. Chrome flags page has a wider collection of experimental features. On the other hand, you can use this if you’re someone who wants to try out new features that are likely to get added to Chrome in the upcoming stable builds.