Godzilla x Kong Sequel Releases in March 2027: First Teaser Out

Today, Warner Bros. has announced the sequel to the next Monsterverse movie. Titled ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’, the sequel movie will debut in theatres in March 2027. The announcement comes with a teaser of the upcoming flick.

Announcing the new movie, Warner Bros. and Legendary revealed that the next movie in the Monsterverse saga has entered production. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will release in theatres on March 26, 2027.

The teaser shows a computer screen reading “To report a Titan sighting, Call [240] Monarch.” The hotline call from Sedona, Arizona, is answered by an automated response which says, “Thank you for calling the Monarch Community Support Hotline, your global resource for Titan response and relief. Your help reporting Titan sightings plays a critical role in keeping our world safe.”

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be directed by Grant Sputore. While the entire cast has not been revealed, Dan Stevens is confirmed to reprise his role of Trapper. New additions in the cast include Jack O’Connell, Kaitlyn Dever, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Sam Neill, and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was a huge success at the box office and Supernova will be the sixth movie in the franchise.