Home > News > Godzilla x Kong Sequel Releases in March 2027: First Teaser Out

Godzilla x Kong Sequel Releases in March 2027: First Teaser Out

Anmol Sachdeva
Comments 0
Godzilla x Kong Supernova
Image Credits: YouTube/Warner Bros. Screenshot by Anmol Sachdeva/Beebom
In Short
  • The next Monsterverse movie is titled 'Godzilla x Kong: Supernova'.
  • Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will release in theatres on March 26, 2027.
  • The movie will be directed by Grant Sputore.

Today, Warner Bros. has announced the sequel to the next Monsterverse movie. Titled ‘Godzilla x Kong: Supernova’, the sequel movie will debut in theatres in March 2027. The announcement comes with a teaser of the upcoming flick.

Announcing the new movie, Warner Bros. and Legendary revealed that the next movie in the Monsterverse saga has entered production. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will release in theatres on March 26, 2027.

The teaser shows a computer screen reading “To report a Titan sighting, Call [240] Monarch.” The hotline call from Sedona, Arizona, is answered by an automated response which says, “Thank you for calling the Monarch Community Support Hotline, your global resource for Titan response and relief. Your help reporting Titan sightings plays a critical role in keeping our world safe.”

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be directed by Grant Sputore. While the entire cast has not been revealed, Dan Stevens is confirmed to reprise his role of Trapper. New additions in the cast include Jack O’Connell, Kaitlyn Dever, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Sam Neill, and Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was a huge success at the box office and Supernova will be the sixth movie in the franchise.

Related Articles
Stranger Things Cast Now: Here’s What They Are Doing These Days
Aparna Ukil Mar 29, 2025
How to Train Your Dragon 4 Cast and Character Guide
Aparna Ukil Jan 27, 2025
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Ending Explained
Aparna Ukil Mar 30, 2024
Doom The Dark Ages Review: Everything Doom, but Better
Sanmay Chakrabarti May 9, 2025

Anmol Sachdeva

With 6 years of experience as a writer and editor in the tech media industry, Anmol is an enigmatic savant in all kinds of tech. He loves to scour internet for new information. When not conjuring words, Anmol can be found watching Manchester United matches or glued to his MacBook watching re-runs of his favorite TV shows for upteenth time.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...