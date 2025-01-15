Gmail’s New “Insert” Tool Makes It Easier to Add Gemini Responses to Your Email

It isn’t a hidden secret that Google is doing its best to push Gemini into all its apps and services. Gmail also got the Gemini treatment in May of last year to craft replies and summarize your inbox. While this is useful, one issue people have faced is that you still need to manually copy the AI-generated text and paste it into the body to send as reply. But now Gmail is releasing an official solution for this issue with a new “Insert” tool for Gemini.

Gmail is rolling out a new Insert option in the Gemini-generated replies, to easily enter the response in one go. Tapping this option will instantly add the line of text to your message drafts, automatically adding the person you are replying to. You can say that this works quite similarly to the “Help me write” feature also available on Gmail.

And you wouldn’t be wrong. This new “Insert” option on Gmail acts as a mere shortcut in Gemini. We have the feature available to us, and here’s how you can bring it up and use it.

Open an email you wish to reply to and tap the Gemini icon at the top. Perform any action, or give a custom prompt for the AI to generate a reply. Once the response is generated, tap on the diagonal arrow icon to insert it into your drafts.

The feature works very well and saves me the hassle of copying and pasting, time and time again. So if you want to try it out for yourself, then download the latest version of Gmail for Android. That is version number 2025.01.05.715 on the Google Play Store.

Gmail’s Insert Tool has Room for Improvement

While this feature itself was quite useful, I was still bothered by the fact that I had to manually edit the response so it didn’t become abundantly clear that I was using AI to take my place. When asked for a reply to the email, Gemini suggested three responses. I tapped on insert and it copy-pasted the text as it is. So I had to edit out the part that sounded more A (artificial) than I (as in me).

I wish Google would allow me to select the text that I want to keep, and then show up the insert option as a pop-up or a floating option. This way, I don’t have to bother editing the text in the text window. But what are your thoughts about this feature? Do you like it and wish to use it, or don’t want anything to do with AI at all? Let us know in the comments down below.