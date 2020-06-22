Gionee has launched three new smartwatches called the Watch 4, Watch 5, and the Senorita in India. All three fall in the entry-level category, starting at a price of just Rs. 2,499.

Do note that these are not the first smartwatches from Gionee in India. The company last year launched the ‘Smart Life’ smartwatch after recovering from bankruptcy with a reported debt of over $3 billion. All the new watches will be available for purchase on Flipkart from Tuesday, June 23.

Gionee Watch 5 (GSW5)

First off is the Gionee Watch 5, the most affordable device in the lineup, and comes with a plastic dial. It features a 1.3-inch rectangular IPS LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. The watch is powered by a Nordic nRF52832 processor and offers 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring. It has a calorie meter and a tracker for monitoring sleep quality and multi-sports activity.

The device comes with a gravity sensor. Users can also check their blood pressure and blood oxygen with it. The GSW5 also supports smart notifications but does not offer the ‘Always-on’ functionality. It sports a 160mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 5-days on a single charge.

The Gionee Watch 5 is priced at Rs. 2,499 and will be available to buy on Flipkart from tomorrow.

Gionee Watch 4 (GSW4)

The Gionee Watch 4 sports a 1.2-inch circular IPS LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. Unlike the GSW 5, it has an alloy metal body with a stainless steel dial. What’s more, it also offers an ‘Always-on’ Transflective display that allows the user to see essential information without raising the hand or tapping on the screen. It is also powered by the Nordic NRF 52840 processor and supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It features a heart rate sensor, a gravity sensor, and a geomagnetic sensor.

The watch has a 24-hour real-time heart rate monitor and supports activity tracking. It comes with a distance tracker, step-counter, and sleep monitoring. Sports modes include Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Outdoor Walking, Indoor Walking, Cycling, Swimming, and Mountaineering. The watch also offers a geomagnetic sensor (compass navigation) and a gravity sensor.

It comes with a 350mAh battery that Gionee claims to offer 20 days of standby time and 12 days use time. Gionee Watch 4 is also IP68-certified, denoting water resistance. It is priced at Rs. 4,599 and will be available on Flipkart.

Gionee Senorita (GSW3)

As its name suggests, the Senorita is aimed at women. The watch features a circular 1.04-inch IPS TFT display with a resolution of 240 x 198 pixels. Like the GSW5, however, it does not support the Always-on functionality. The device is powered by the Nordic 52832 processor and supports Bluetooth 4.0. In addition to activity tracking and sports modes, the device also comes with a period tracker. Plus, it can also remind you to drink water at regular intervals throughout the day.

In terms of battery life, the Senorita sports a 130mAh unit that Gionee claims can last up to 5 days on a single charge. The watch sports a stainless steel dial and is available in two color combinations: metallic golden with black leather strap and metallic silver with white leather strap. The Gionee Senorita smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be available to buy on Flipkart.