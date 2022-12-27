GIGABYTE G5 Gaming Laptops with 12th Gen Intel CPU Launched in India

After recently introducing three G5 gaming laptops in India, GIGABYTE has now introduced three more G5 laptops, this time, with the 12th Gen Intel processor. The new series includes the GIGABYTE G5 KE, the G5 ME, and the G5 GE. Have a look at their specs, features, and price.

GIGABYTE G5 Laptops: Specs and Features

The new GIGABYTE G5 KE, the G5, ME, and the G5 GE come with a bezel-less 15.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display is also anti-glare and has an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptops are powered by the 12th Gen Intel i5-12500H processor with a clock speed of up to 4.5GHz. There’s support for up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz memory and 512GB of PCIe storage. The GIGABYTE G5 KE comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, the G5 ME gets GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and the G5 GE supports RTX 3050 graphics.

They come equipped with a 54Wh battery and support for up to 180W adaptors. There’s support for the MUX Switch technology, WINDFORCE cooling technology, dual 2W speakers with DTS:X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.2, among other things. The keyboard has multilanguage support and run Windows 11.

The GIGABYTE G5 KE comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 port (Type-A), a USB 3.2 port (Type-C), a Mini DP 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 2-in-1 audio jack, a microphone jack, an RJ-45 LAN port, a DC-in jack, and a memory card reader. The GIGABYTE G5 ME and the G5 GE come with the same port options, except, there are two USB 3.2 ports. They also don’t get a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Price and Availability

The GIGABYTE G5 GE starts at Rs 77,887, the GIGABYTE G5 ME starts at Rs 85,801, and the GIGABYTE G5 KE has a starting price of Rs 1,03,890. They are now available to buy via Flipkart and come with a free Microsoft Office 365 Personal version for a year.

Buy GIGABYTE G5 Series (12th Gen Intel) via Flipkart (starts at Rs 77,887)