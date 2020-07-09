There’s good news for all PC gamers out there. Ubisoft has planned to give away copies of its 2016 action-adventure game Watch Dogs 2 for those who attend the Ubisoft Forward digital event.

You can claim your free copy of Watch Dogs 2 if you join the live stream event on the company’s official website or through Uplay after logging in to your Ubisoft account. Ubisoft also offers the game if you join the event through Twitch. However, you’ll have to make sure that you have configured your account to receive Twitch Drops.

For the uninitiated, Ubisoft Forward event is hosted to unveil the company’s latest offerings, since E3 2020 got canceled in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Ubisoft will showcase its new games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Hyper Scape at the event.

Ubisoft Forward event will go live on 12 July 2020 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. That translates to 12:30 AM IST on 13 July. If you’re from any other time zone, the image below should come in handy to know when you should tune in.

There’s also a pre-show that starts 90 minutes before the main event. It will primarily include news and content from games like Trackmania, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Just Dance 2020, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and more.

It is worth noting that the giveaway doesn’t include free copies for PlayStation 4, Xbox One versions, and hence, console gamers are quite out of luck in this situation. The minimum requirements for playing the game include an Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz / AMD FX 6120 @ 3.5 GHz processor, 6 GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB) graphics card, and 50 GB of storage.