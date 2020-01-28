Facing issues while using your Android smartphone? Want to learn how to access a certain Android feature and can’t seem to find an answer? Google is simplifying the tech support experience for Android users, starting today. You can now tweet your queries with the #AndroidHelp hashtag to get answers right away.

In an official tweet sent over the weekend, Google announced that you can tweet issues related to general troubleshooting, identity, authentication, accessibility, and security with the #AndroidHelp hashtag. Someone should get back to you and help you with whatever you need an answer to. You will receive answers from the official @Android handle.

Have questions related to your #Android 📱? We’re here to help. Now, you can get assistance by tweeting your issue using hashtag #AndroidHelp. — Android (@Android) January 27, 2020

Though it has been quite some time since the official Android handle revealed the details for its new tech support service, we are still waiting on a public response on queries that were posted after the announcement. As Android Authority rightly points out, Android’s tech support could be available only during U.S. business hours and we will have to wait until evening to see how active the support team will be.

Also, the support team will most likely be helping you out solely with Android issues and not features specific to your Android skin such as MIUI for Xiaomi or OneUI for Samsung users. It would be interesting to see how the support staff picks and answers your query. Also, we will have to see how quickly the Android team acts on bug reports or issues that are reported via Twitter using this hashtag.