Best Linnea Teams in Genshin Impact 6.5

Linnea is an incredible character with a high sub DPS damage, healing ability, and buffing capability. She also enables Lunar Crystallize teams and has single-handedly revived many of the old Geo teams that went out of meta. So, if you are planning to pull for Linnea in Genshin Impact, you should learn about her best teams first. Here are the 5 best Linnea teams in Genshin Impact.

To get the best out of Linnea’s build, players must use her in the proper teams. Linnea’s best team will always be a Lunar Crystallize-centric team. So, here are the best Linnea teams in Genshin Impact:

DPS Sub DPS Support Support Zibai Linnea Columbina Zhongli Arataki Itto Linnea Columbina Illuga Navia Linnea Columbina Furina Linnea Columbina Illuga Gorou Neuvillette Linnea Columbina Xilonen

Now, if you want to know why these teams are the best options for Linnea, check out the sections given below.

Zibai Hypercarry

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DPS Sub DPS Support Support Zibai Linnea Columbina Zhongli Zibai Linnea Aino Xilonen Zibai Linnea Columbina C6 Illuga

The best DPS partner for Linnea is Zibai. Although Zibai is strong enough alone, with Illuga, the addition of Linnea dramatically improves her overall output. This is one of the strongest teams currently in the game and is one of the reasons why Linnea has cemented her spot in the Genshin Impact tier list.

Arataki Itto Hypercarry

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DPS Sub DPS Support Support Arataki Itto Linnea Columbina Illuga Arataki Itto Linnea Columbina Gorou Arataki Itto Linnea Columbina Zhongli

Arataki Itto has received the biggest buff with Linnea’s release. His teams are finally competitive again, as long as you play him for Lunar Crystalize damage. This team would be similar to Zibai, with Itto replacing her as the main DPS.

Navia Hypercarry

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DPS Sub DPS Support Support Navia Linnea Columbina Furina

When it comes to Navia, the other strong Geo DPS of the past, players can use a similar lineup. However, this time Furina must be present in the fourth slot, as Navia is a Fontain character. Compared to Itto, Navia’s synergy is less with Linnea. So, this Genshin Impact Linnea team is not nearly as effective as Itto’s team.

Linnea Hypercarry

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DPS Sub DPS Support Support Linnea Columbina Illuga Gorou

Although you should not be playing Linnea as a hypercarry, as she is best as a sub-DPS and support, there is a team where she can deal decent damage as main DPS. This team will use Illuga and Gorou as main supports, and the synergy between Linnea and Columbina will be the main damage-dealing factor in the team.

Neuvillette Lunar Crystalize

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DPS Sub DPS Support Support Neuvillette Linnea Columbina Xilonen

Finally, Neuvillette continues his trend of being playable in most of the Genshin Impact teams and meta by having some synergy with Linnea as well. This team will use both Neuvillette and Columbina as the hydro driver, and Linnea and Xilonen will trigger Lunar Crystallize damage. Although this is not among Linnea’s best teams, nor Neuvillette’s best teams, it still does a good enough job.

Best Free to Play Linnea Teams

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DPS Sub DPS Support Support Noelle Linnea Aino Illuga Ningguang Linnea Xingqiu Illuga

If you don’t have many of the 5-star characters mentioned in our teams above, then don’t worry. There are always free-to-play friendly teams you can try for Linnea. Although 4-star characters are not free in the game, they are easier to obtain, and events often give them for free.

When it comes to Linnea’s free-to-play teams, you will need to rely on Noelle to become the main DPS. Alongside that, Aino is a good option for Hydro application, and Illuga is always required for Lunar Crystalize teams. Other than them, you can use Xingqiu as a replacement for Aino to apply Hydro on enemies or Ningguang as a replacement for Noelle.

However, Linnea’s F2P teams are only good for normal encounters and won’t help you complete the hardest challenges in the game. To clear the hardest challenges like Spiral of Abyss or Imaginarium Theatre, you will still need to invest in better characters. But 5-star characters are costly and require a ton of primogems to pull. So, use Genshin Impact codes from our list to grab free primogems whenever possible.

So, there you have it. These are the best teams for Linnea in Genshin Impact. Have more team suggestions? Don’t keep it to yourself, share them down in the comments below.