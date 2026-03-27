Genshin Impact Luna VI Could Finally Reveal Asmoday’s Truth

Genshin Impact Luna VI livestream just aired, and it revealed the details for the upcoming update. The broadcast gave us a preview of the new character in the upcoming banners, alongside details about new missions and events. Alongside Genshin Impact Luna VI banners, the highlight of the broadcast was the reveal of Asmoday’s Domain. Yes, the update will finally take the Traveler back into Asmoday’s Domain, where they first separated from their sibling.

Genshin Impact Luna VI Temple of Space: Asmoday’s Domain Coming Soon

As shown in the Genshin Impact livestream, Temple of Space will become available as a playable map in Luna VI. This location will be accessible from the Abandoned Sanitarium, located on the summit of Windrest Peak in Mondstadt.

Here, the Traveler will encounter an NPC named Zeitlind, who will ask for help. At the summit, players will find a statue of the Anemo Archon, which will open a path to the sky. This will be the Traveler’s gateway to the Temple of Space, Asmoday’s Domain.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact) Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact) Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact) Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact) Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

The Temple of Space is a repository of fragments created by Asmoday in Genshin Impact. She is one of the four shades in Genshin Impact and the Ruler of Space. From the snippets we saw in the livestream, it appears that the Temple of Space map is decently sized with multiple locations.

The location also seems to hold NPCs who are from different times, like Istoria, who is from the age when the Dark Dragon King rent the sky open. Here, the Traveler will also meet with a flying hand named Dex, who will accompany them and help reveal secrets in Genshin Impact Luna VI.

This area also holds a new boss named Melanta, a watcher who remained to oversee the place. Sadly, he has descended into madness, making him the perfect opponent to face.

Safe to say, we are set to learn a lot more about Asmoday in Genshin Impact Luna VI. She is the biggest secret of Genshin Impact’s story, and the reason millions of players are playing the game. Getting more insight about her is the first step in piecing the game’s lore together.

The livestream also revealed new Genshin Impact codes, so definitely check those out as well before they expire. What’s your opinion on the new map, Temple of Space? Let us know in the comments below.