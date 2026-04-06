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Genshin Impact 6.7 (Luna VII) Leak Brings New Prune Character

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Prune Genshin Impact
Image Credit: Hoyoverse
In Short
  • Prune is a new character in Genshin Impact who will make her first appearance in Luna VI.
  • She is expected to become playable in Luna VII based on leaks.
  • Prune is an Anemo character with the Catalyst weapon type.

Genshin Impact is only days away from its Luna VI update, and the community is buzzing with excitement. The new update will add Linnea as the new character, but alongside her, we have more new characters who will make their first appearance. Prune is one such character revealed during the Luna VI livestream. A new Genshin Impact leak has revealed Prune’s element and weapon, also hinting at her release date.

Prune’s Weapon and Element Leaked in Genshin Impact

Prune is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact who was first revealed in Luna VI livestream. She is a little kid, and her model looks very similar to Nahida. She has violet hair, and her dress is very metal and goth-like, dark being the main theme. She also features purple eyes, like Celaeno in Genshin Impact, which is another new character in Luna VI.

Prune gameplay Genshin Impact
Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Currently, we don’t know her backstory, but she seems to be connected to Linnea in some way. Luna VI will reveal more information about Prune, so wait until then to learn more about her.

When Will Prune Become Playable in Genshin Impact?

Prune is expected to become playable in Genshin Impact Luna VII, or version 6.6. She has already been teased as an upcoming Nod-krai playable character officially by Hoyoverse, so we can expect her release in the next version. From the recent leaks, we have learned that Prune is going to be an Anemo character with the Catalyst weapon type.

If she does feature in the Luna VII banners, there is a high chance that Prune will be a 4-star character. That’s because Nicole and Lohen are also rumored to feature in Genshin Impact Luna VII.

So, that’s everything we know about Prune, the newly leaked playable Genshin Impact character. Remember that although her playable status has been confirmed by Hoyoverse’s tease, all the other information here is based on leaks. What’s your opinion on Prune? Let us know in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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