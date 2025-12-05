Genshin Impact Zibai Kit and Release Date Leaks

Genshin Impact Luna IV is the next big phase of Nod-Krai, and it will coincide with the 2026 Lantern Rite event. Zibai is the upcoming 5-star character releasing during the Lantern Rite event, and she is nicknamed the White Horse Adeptus. If you want to learn more about Zibai, including her kit leaks, elements, and stats, then you are at the correct place. Here is Genshin Impact Zibai’s kit and release date based on the Genshin Impact Luna IV beta leaks.

Note: Last updated Genshin Impact Zibai’s kit on December 5, 2026.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Genshin Impact, screenshot by Sanmay/ Beebom)

Zibai is going to be the new 5-star character for the upcoming Lantern Rite event. Her drip marketing is expected to be announced soon. She is set to be playable in Genshin Impact Luna IV, as beta leaks have already begun appearing on the internet. If the leaks are true, then Zibai will be released on February 4, 2026, which is the 2nd phase of Luna IV. The first phase should have Columbina in the banners. You can read about Columbina’s kit from our guide.

Genshin Impact Zibai Elements, Weapon Type, and Stats

Zibai is a 5-star character with the Geo element. She is also going to be a Lunar Crystalize DPS. Here is everything you need to know about her stats.

Type Details Rarity 5-Star Weapon Type Sword Element Geo Voice Actors NA Attack 275.41 Defense 1024.86 HP 13838 Bonus Stat 38.4% Crit DMG

Zibai Kit Leaks in Genshin Impact: Talents and Constellations

Zibai’s kit has finally been leaked after the release of the Genshin Impact Luna IV beta. Here is everything we currently know about Zibai’s kit in Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact Zibai Kit Explanation

Scaling : DEF and EM

: DEF and EM Lunar Phase : Zibai’s elemental skill sends her into the Lunar shifting phase, which allows her to deal Geo damage with her normal attacks. Doing normal attacks in this phase builds a stack that enhances her Skill to Spirit Steed, which then does a big chunk of damage.

: Zibai’s elemental skill sends her into the Lunar shifting phase, which allows her to deal Geo damage with her normal attacks. Doing normal attacks in this phase builds a stack that enhances her Skill to Spirit Steed, which then does a big chunk of damage. Lunar Crystalize : All Hydro Crystallize reactions in the party are converted to Lunar Crystalize. The Lunar Crystalize damage scales on her base DEF.

: All Hydro Crystallize reactions in the party are converted to Lunar Crystalize. The Lunar Crystalize damage scales on her base DEF. Geo and Hydro synergy: Having other Geo characters in the team increases her DEF, while having other Hydro characters in the team increases her EM.

Genshin Impact Zibai Kit: Talents

Normal Attack : Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 rapid strikes. Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack : Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. 1-Hit DMG : 99.9328% 2-Hit DMG : 92.0227% 3-Hit DMG : 61.058%+61.058% 4-Hit DMG : 153.9792% Charged Attack DMG : 145.605% + 145.605% Charged Attack Stamina Cost : 20 Verdant Dew Charged Attack DMG : 2.2671% Max HP × 3 Plunge DMG : 126.378% Low/High Plunge DMG : 252.7025%/315.639%

: Skill : Summoning a shadow of her former powers, she switches to the Lunar Phase Shift mode. In this mode, Zibai’s Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks will deal Geo DMG that cannot be overridden by other infusions, and she can accumulate special Phase Shift Radiance through different methods. Zibai can consume Phase Shift Radiance to unleash the special Elemental Skill Spirit Steed’s Stride. Moonsign Ascendant Gleam : While in the Lunar Phase Shift mode, when Zibai performs Normal Attacks, the fourth attack will deal an additional instance of Geo DMG equal to the original damage, which is considered Lunar-Crystallize Reaction DMG. Lunar Phase Shift 1-Hit DMG : 101.8426% DEF Lunar Phase Shift Enhanced 2-Hit DMG : 93.7813% DEF Lunar Phase Shift 3-Hit DMG : 62.2248%+62.2248% DEF Lunar Phase Shift 4-Hit DMG : 156.9218% DEF Lunar Phase Shift Charged Attack DMG : 118.71%+118.71% DEF Spirit Steed’s Stride 1-Hit DMG : 310.5504% DEF Spirit Steed’s Stride 2-Hit DMG : 253.7424% DEF Lunar Phase Shift 4-Hit Ascendant Gleam DMG : 53.0208% DEF Lunar Phase Shift Duration : 15s CD : 18s

: Burst : Zibai operates the three grand regalia, dealing two instances of Geo DMG, with the second damage instance being considered Lunar-Crystallize Reaction DMG. Skill 1-Hit DMG : 228.528% DEF Skill 2-Hit DMG : 319.9392% DEF CD : 15s Energy Cost : 60

: Passive Skills : Moonsign Benediction The Coursing Sun and Moon : When a party member triggers a Hydro Crystallize reaction, it will be converted into the Lunar-Crystallize reaction, with every 100 DEF that Zibai has increasing Lunar-Crystallize’s Base DMG by 0.7%, up to a maximum of 14%. Additionally, when Zibai is in the party, the party’s Moonsign will increase by 1 level. The Selenic Adeptus Descends : When casting the Elemental Skill Heaven and Earth Made Manifest, or when triggering Moondrift Harmony, Zibai gains the Moonfall effect for 4s: The DMG dealt by Spirit Steed’s Stride is increased by an amount equal to 40% of Zibai’s DEF. Layered Peaks Pierce the Clouds : Other Geo party members increase Zibai’s DEF by 15% each. Other Hydro party members increase her Elemental Mastery by 60 each. Moonlit Flower Forest : At night (18:00 – 06:00), when not in combat, restore 1 Elemental Energy to Zibai every 2 seconds. This effect does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or the Spiral Abyss.

:

Genshin Impact Zibai Kit: Constellations

Constellation 1 : After using the Elemental Skill Heaven and Earth Made Manifest, Zibai will accrue 100 Phase Shift Radiance, and the max number of Spirit Steed’s Stride usages per Lunar Phase Shift mode is increased to 5 times. Additionally, each time you switch to the Lunar Phase Shift mode, the first Spirit Steed’s Stride’s 2nd-hit Lunar-Crystallize Reaction DMG is increased by 200%.

: Constellation 2 : When in the Lunar Phase Shift mode, Zibai’s DEF is increased by 50%. Additionally, the Passive Talent, ‘The Selenic Adeptus Descends’, gains the following buffs: Spirit Steed’s Stride DMG is further increased based on 100% of Zibai’s DEF. You must first unlock the Passive Talent, ‘The Selenic Adeptus Descends’.

: Constellation 3 : Increases the Level of her elemental Skill by 3.

: Constellation 4 : While in the Lunar Phase Shift mode, Zibai’s Normal Attack sequence will not reset, and when Spirit Steed’s Stride hits opponents, Zibai will gain the Scattermoon Splendor effect: The next time she uses Normal Attacks, the additional Lunar-Crystallize Reaction DMG dealt by her 4th hit is increased by 60% of Zibai’s DEF.

: Constellation 5 : Increases the Level of her elemental Burst by 3.

: Constellation 6 : While Zibai is in the Lunar Phase Shift mode, her Phase Shift Radiance gain rate is increased by 40%. Additionally, Spirit Steed’s Stride will change such that it will consume all Phase Shift Radiance. This will elevate the DMG dealt by this instance of Spirit Steed’s Stride and the Lunar-Crystallize Reaction DMG dealt by Zibai within the next 3s by 1.6% for every point consumed above 70.

:

So, that’s everything we know about Zibai’s kit and release date. Excited for her? Let us know in the comments.