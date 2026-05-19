Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 6.7, aka Luna VII, is finally hours away from release, and it will be the last big update before the Snezhnaya journey. This update will take players back to Sumeru, where they will meet Nahida once again and fight with a version of Il Dottore to bring Sumeru’s open chapter to a close. So, you definitely don’t want to miss out on the game’s launch. Check out our Genshin Impact 6.6 release date and time guide with a countdown timer.

When Is Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 6.6 or Luna VII version will be released on May 19, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and May 20, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Check our Genshin Impact banners guide to learn which characters will feature in the update in the first phase. Here is a list of release timings for some of the other time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on May 20, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on May 20, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on May 20, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on May 20, 2026 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on May 19, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on May 19, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on May 20, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on May 20, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on May 19, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on May 19, 2026 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on May 20, 2026

: 5:00 AM CET on May 20, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on May 20, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on May 20, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on May 20, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact Luna VII will add three new characters to the game, while taking players back to Sumeru, to finish an unresolved story. The three new characters are Nicole, Lohen, and Prune. With the banners packed with so many amazing characters, you are sure to run out of Primogems. So, grab the Genshin Impact codes now to get the free primogems for the update.

Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Maintenance End Time

The Genshin Impact 6.6 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on May 19, 2026, and at 6 AM CST on May 20, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the version will go live once it is complete.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 03:30 AM 08:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 07:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 03:00 PM on May 19 08:00 PM on May 19 Beijing, China (CST) 06:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 06:00 PM on May 19 11:00 PM on May 19 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM 05:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 08:00 AM 01:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 03:00 PM

All players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the update begins will be given 300 Primogems as compensation. You can claim this from the in-game mailbox after the update has been released. But make sure to claim the mail before it expires. After the update goes live, check our Genshin Impact tier list to learn Linnea’s standing in the new meta.

Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII Release Countdown

Not a fan of time zones? Check out the Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII release countdown timer to know when the update goes live.

Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Genshin Impact Luna VII Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII update:

Pre-install size on PC : 9 GB

: 9 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2 GB

Genshin Impact Luna VII will take players to Sumeru, finishing the final details about the Sumeru Archon quest. Players will get to fight Il Dottore for another turn, with Wanderer and Nahida joining them this time. The update packs a ton of content, including multiple banners and events. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII’s release date? Let us know in the comments.