Home > News > Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
Genshin Impact Luna VII release date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII will be released at 11:00 AM CST on May 20, 2026.
  • The maintenance will begin at 06:00 AM CST on May 20 and is expected to last 5 hours.
  • The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 9 GB and for mobile, 2 GB.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

Genshin Impact 6.7, aka Luna VII, is finally hours away from release, and it will be the last big update before the Snezhnaya journey. This update will take players back to Sumeru, where they will meet Nahida once again and fight with a version of Il Dottore to bring Sumeru’s open chapter to a close. So, you definitely don’t want to miss out on the game’s launch. Check out our Genshin Impact 6.6 release date and time guide with a countdown timer.

When Is Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 6.6 or Luna VII version will be released on May 19, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and May 20, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Check our Genshin Impact banners guide to learn which characters will feature in the update in the first phase. Here is a list of release timings for some of the other time zones around the world:

  • New Delhi, India: 8:30 AM IST on May 20, 2026
  • Tokyo, Japan: 12:00 PM JST on May 20, 2026
  • California, USA: 8:00 PM PST on May 19, 2026
  • Beijing, China: 11:00 AM CST on May 20, 2026
  • Toronto, Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on May 19, 2026
  • Rome, Italy: 5:00 AM CET on May 20, 2026
  • Melbourne, Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on May 20, 2026
  • Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on May 20, 2026
Nicole Kit Genshin Impact
Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact Luna VII will add three new characters to the game, while taking players back to Sumeru, to finish an unresolved story. The three new characters are Nicole, Lohen, and Prune. With the banners packed with so many amazing characters, you are sure to run out of Primogems. So, grab the Genshin Impact codes now to get the free primogems for the update.

Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Maintenance End Time

The Genshin Impact 6.6 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on May 19, 2026, and at 6 AM CST on May 20, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the version will go live once it is complete.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
New Delhi, India (IST)03:30 AM08:30 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST)07:00 AM12:00 PM
California, USA (PST)03:00 PM on May 1908:00 PM on May 19
Beijing, China (CST)06:00 AM11:00 AM
Toronto, Canada (EDT)06:00 PM on May 1911:00 PM on May 19
Rome, Italy (CEST)12:00 AM05:00 AM
Melbourne, Australia (AEST)08:00 AM01:00 PM
Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)10:00 AM03:00 PM

All players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the update begins will be given 300 Primogems as compensation. You can claim this from the in-game mailbox after the update has been released. But make sure to claim the mail before it expires. After the update goes live, check our Genshin Impact tier list to learn Linnea’s standing in the new meta.

Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII Release Countdown

Not a fan of time zones? Check out the Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII release countdown timer to know when the update goes live.

Genshin Impact 6.6 (Luna VII) Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The version is now live!

Genshin Impact Luna VII Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 9 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2 GB

Genshin Impact Luna VII will take players to Sumeru, finishing the final details about the Sumeru Archon quest. Players will get to fight Il Dottore for another turn, with Wanderer and Nahida joining them this time. The update packs a ton of content, including multiple banners and events. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 6.6 Luna VII’s release date? Let us know in the comments.

When will Genshin Impact 6.6 maintenance start?

The Luna VII maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on May 19, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on May 20, 2026, for the rest of the servers.

When is Genshin Impact Luna 6.6 releasing?

Genshin Impact Luna VII will be released at 11:00 AM CST on May 20, 2026.

Which characters are featured in Genshin Impact Luna 6.6 banners?

The characters featured in 6.6 Luna VII banners are Nicole, Durin, Fishl, Razor, Prune, and Lohen.

Related Articles
Genshin Impact Snezhnaya: Everything You Need to Know
Sanmay Chakrabarti Apr 24, 2026
Best Linnea Teams in Genshin Impact 6.5
Sanmay Chakrabarti Apr 7, 2026
Genshin Impact Anime Teased in New Ufotable’s Promotional Reel
Sanmay Chakrabarti Feb 21, 2026
Genshin Impact Linnea Build, Kit, and Weapons
Sanmay Chakrabarti Feb 25, 2026
#Tags
#Genshin Impact
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...