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Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

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Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI release date
Image Credit: Hoyoverse
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI will be released at 11:00 AM CST on April 8, 2026.
  • The maintenance will begin at 06:00 AM CST on April 8 and is expected to last 5 hours.
  • The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 9 GB, and the mobile is 4 GB.

Genshin Impact 6.5, or Luna VI, is right around the corner, and it will bring a ton of new content. From the new character Linnea to the new map Temple of Space, the update is packed with content. So, to not miss out on the update’s launch, check out our Genshin Impact 6.5 release date and time guide with a countdown timer.

When Is Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 6.5 or Luna VI version will be released on April 07, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and April 08, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Here is a list of release timings for some of the other time zones around the world:

  • New Delhi, India: 8:30 AM IST on April 8, 2026
  • Tokyo, Japan: 12:00 PM JST on April 8, 2026
  • California, USA: 8:00 PM PST on April 7, 2026
  • Beijing, China: 11:00 AM CST on April 8, 2026
  • Toronto, Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on April 7, 2026
  • Rome, Italy: 5:00 AM CET on April 8, 2026
  • Melbourne, Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on April 8, 2026
  • Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on April 8, 2026
Genshin Impact Linnea
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

This update will add Linnea, the new 5-star Geo character. She enables the Lunar Crystallize reaction for Geo teams, making her the single most important character for all Geo DPS units in the game.

But alongside Linnea, a ton of other amazing characters will also feature in the next update. So, grab the Genshin Impact codes now to get the free primogems for the update.

Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Maintenance End Time

Genshin Impact servers will be undergoing a maintenance break for the update. The 6.5 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on April 7, 2026, and at 6 AM CST on April 8, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the version will go live once it is complete.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
New Delhi, India (IST)03:30 AM08:30 AM
Tokyo, Japan (JST)07:00 AM12:00 PM
California, USA (PST)03:00 PM on April 708:00 PM on April 7
Beijing, China (CST)06:00 AM11:00 AM
Toronto, Canada (EDT)06:00 PM on April 711:00 PM on April 7
Rome, Italy (CEST)12:00 AM05:00 AM
Melbourne, Australia (AEST)08:00 AM01:00 PM
Auckland, New Zealand (NZST)10:00 AM03:00 PM

All players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the update begins will be given 300 Primogems as compensation. You can claim this from the in-game mailbox after the update has been released. But make sure to claim the mail before it expires. After the update goes live, check our Genshin Impact tier list to learn Linnea’s standing in the new meta.

Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI Release Countdown

Not a fan of time zones? Check out the Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI release countdown timer to know when the update goes live.

Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Countdown
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The version is now live!

Genshin Impact Luna VI Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 9 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 4 GB

Genshin Impact Luna VI will take players to Mondstadt again, and here, players will be able to visit Asmoday’s domain. The update packs a ton of content, including multiple banners and events. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI’s release date? Let us know in the comments.

When will Genshin Impact 6.5 maintenance start?

The Luna VI maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on April 7, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on April 8, 2026, for the rest of the servers.

When is Genshin Impact Luna 6.5 releasing?

Genshin Impact Luna VI will be released at 11:00 AM CST on April 8, 2026.

Which characters are featured in Genshin Impact Luna 6.5 banners?

The characters featured in 6.5 Luna VI banners are Linnea, Chasca, Lauma, Nefer, Emilie, Clorinde, Navia, Sigewinne, and Lyney.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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