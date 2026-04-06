Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 6.5, or Luna VI, is right around the corner, and it will bring a ton of new content. From the new character Linnea to the new map Temple of Space, the update is packed with content. So, to not miss out on the update’s launch, check out our Genshin Impact 6.5 release date and time guide with a countdown timer.

When Is Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 6.5 or Luna VI version will be released on April 07, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and April 08, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Here is a list of release timings for some of the other time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on April 8, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on April 8, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on April 8, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on April 8, 2026 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on April 7, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on April 7, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on April 8, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on April 8, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on April 7, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on April 7, 2026 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on April 8, 2026

: 5:00 AM CET on April 8, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on April 8, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on April 8, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on April 8, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

This update will add Linnea, the new 5-star Geo character. She enables the Lunar Crystallize reaction for Geo teams, making her the single most important character for all Geo DPS units in the game.

But alongside Linnea, a ton of other amazing characters will also feature in the next update. So, grab the Genshin Impact codes now to get the free primogems for the update.

Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Maintenance End Time

Genshin Impact servers will be undergoing a maintenance break for the update. The 6.5 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on April 7, 2026, and at 6 AM CST on April 8, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the version will go live once it is complete.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 03:30 AM 08:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 07:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 03:00 PM on April 7 08:00 PM on April 7 Beijing, China (CST) 06:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 06:00 PM on April 7 11:00 PM on April 7 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM 05:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 08:00 AM 01:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 03:00 PM

All players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the update begins will be given 300 Primogems as compensation. You can claim this from the in-game mailbox after the update has been released. But make sure to claim the mail before it expires. After the update goes live, check our Genshin Impact tier list to learn Linnea’s standing in the new meta.

Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI Release Countdown

Not a fan of time zones? Check out the Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI release countdown timer to know when the update goes live.

Genshin Impact 6.5 (Luna VI) Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Genshin Impact Luna VI Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI update:

Pre-install size on PC : 9 GB

: 9 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 4 GB

Genshin Impact Luna VI will take players to Mondstadt again, and here, players will be able to visit Asmoday’s domain. The update packs a ton of content, including multiple banners and events. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 6.5 Luna VI’s release date? Let us know in the comments.