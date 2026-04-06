Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Celaeno NPC Coming to 6.5 (Luna VI) Update

Genshin Impact Luna VI is the upcoming update, and everyone is holding their breath for Linnea’s release. She is a new 5-star character who enables Lunar Crystallize reactions. However, she won’t be the solo highlight of Luna VI, as we have another new character that will share her limelight. Celaeno is a new leaked Genshin Impact character who will make her first appearance in Luna VI. Here is everything we know about the Genshin Impact Celaeno NPC leak.

Celaeno Genshin Leak Has Players Excited for New NPC in Luna VI

Celaeno is an upcoming NPC in Genshin Impact Luna VI. She has been rumored to be Linnea’s older sister and one of the Snowland Faes, like Flins and Linnea. Celaeno will make her appearance during Linnea’s story quest in Luna VI, and she is expected to play a big role.

Her leaked character model looks quite exquisite, with pointed ears, a tight-fitted blue dress, and purple eyes. The community is already going wild for Celaeno, even before she has officially made an appearance in the upcoming version 6.5 update (Luna VI).

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

Will Celaeno Become Playable in Genshin Impact?

Currently, there are no leaks that hint at Celaeno becoming playable in Genshin Impact. However, her character model has incredible depth for her to be just an NPC. Chasca‘s sister is one example, who was also an important character to the story, but received a pretty base model. She eventually died and did not become a playable character. In the case of Celaeno, she is likely a planned character for the future, most likely during the Snezhnaya arc of Genshin Impact.

However, I am simply sharing my opinion here, instead of giving hard facts. When it comes to leaks, there hasn’t been any mention of Celaeno becoming playable during the Nod-Krai arc.

So, do you want to have Celaeno as a playable character in Genshin Impact? Let us know in the comments below.