Genshin Impact & HSR are Gifting 1,000 Free Primogems and Stellar Jades; Here’s How to Get Them

It’s almost the end of the year 2024, which also means that game awards are in full flow. Like always, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail were nominated for multiple categories in different game awards. Honkai Star Rail received the ‘Golden Joystick Awards 2024 Still Playing Award (Mobile)’, and ‘PlayStation® Partner Awards 2024 PARTNER AWARD’. Genshin Impact on the other hand received the ‘PlayStation® Partner Awards 2024 EXCELLENCE AWARD’. Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/honkaistarrail)

To celebrate the awards, both the Hoyoverse games are giving generous rewards to their player base. Both the player base will receive a 1000 Stellar Jades and Primogems for the respective games. Here’s how you can claim free Primogems and Stellar Jades in Genshin Impact and HSR respectively.

Honkai Star Rail players will be receiving 1000 Stellar Jades directly to their in-game mail box on December 4 , at 00:00 (server time). Another thing to remember is that players must be at Trailblaze level 5 or higher to receive this reward. The reward will be claimable until the end of version 2.7.

Genshin Impact players will be receiving a 1000 Primogems between December 4 and December 8, 2024. On December 4, 200 Primogems will be issued via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time). Only players who have reached Adventure Rank 7 or above can claim this reward. The reward will be claimable before the end of version 5.2 and the mail will expire in 30 days.

With Honkai Star Rail entering version 2.7 on December 4th after maintenance break, this would be a massive plus for players that want to get their hands on Sunday or Jing Yuan. Similarly, Genshin Impact players can finally try to get Chasca, or save up the Primogems for Mavuika. HSR and Genshin players can get more Stellar Jades and Primogems by following our HSR codes and Genshin Codes articles. Tell us what you think about the generous rewards from Hoyoverse in the comments.