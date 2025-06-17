Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Drip Marketing Reveals Hysilens Path and Element

Honkai Star Rail is only a couple of weeks away from the biggest update release in the Amphoreus trailblazing journey so far. But instead of talking about version 3.4, Hoyoverse has just teased fans with the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 drip marketing.

The latest drip marketing campaign gives us the first look at Hysilens, the new 5-star character set coming in HSR 3.5. It also reveals Hysilens’ path and element, alongside other lore details. Here is everything you need to know about Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens Drip Marketing

According to the drip marketing, Hysilens is a 5-star character of the Nihility path with the Physical element or damage type. She is the Knight Commander of the holy city. It mentions her interaction with ‘gray fry,’ which is likely the Trailblazer.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail)

The interesting part here is that Hysilens is supposed to be dead, as revealed in the Amphoreus storyline so far. So, Hysilens becoming playable or speaking with the Trailblazer does hint that HSR 3.5 will either take place in the past or inside a memory.

Helektra? That name has long since sunk into the depths of the past… Ah, it’s you, little gray fry. Call me Hysilens. I am the Knight Commander of the holy city, and I will remain on watch — I will not let the storms of fate cloud your eyes.

Her drip marketing also reveals her real name to be Helektra, daughter of the sea, a Chrysos Heir who cleanses the Ocean’s Coreflame. She is from Styxia, a coastal city of intoxication and dreams, which is also the place where we fought Pollux, Netherwing Husk in HSR version 3.2. We are likely to meet Hysilens inside a memory of Styxia, where it still stood tall.

Now, looking at Hysilens from a playable perspective, I hope she is a DoT unit. With Black Swan being the last true DoT unit introduced in the game back in version 2.0, the drought faced by DoT lovers has become unbearable. Hopefully, Hysilens is a Physical DoT unit that can revive the DoT team comps and bring them back into the meta.

Hysilens is expected to release around August 11, 2025, as her drip marketing confirms her for the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 banners. She will be obtainable from the limited 5-star character Event Warp (banner), likely featuring in the first phase.

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 and the next 3.5 banners being stacked with such good characters, you need to start saving your Stellar Jades. Use Honkai Star Rail codes from our list to refill your pockets with more Stellar Jade before the update drops.

That said, what do you expect her abilities to be in the game? Tell us your opinion on Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail in the comments below.