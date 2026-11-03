Genshin Impact 7.2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- Genshin Impact 7.2 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026.
- The maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on November 4 and is expected to last 5 hours.
- The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 8 GB and for mobile, 3 GB.
Genshin Impact 7.2 is only hours away, and it will feature one of the most anticipated characters in the game, Mitya. He is a specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, and his trusted companion Valeriy will also accompany him to the banners. If you don’t want to miss out on the version’s launch, check our Genshin Impact 7.2 release date and time guide.
When Is Genshin Impact 7.2 Coming Out?
Genshin Impact 7.2 will be released on November 3, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and November 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Grab Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems before the update releases. Here is a list of release times for some of the other time zones around the world:
- USA: 8:00 PM PST on November 3, 2026
- Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on November 3, 2026
- Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on November 4, 2026
- United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on November 4, 2026
- Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on November 4, 2026
- India: 8:30 AM IST on November 4, 2026
- China: 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026
- Japan: 12:00 PM JST on November 4, 2026
- South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on November 4, 2026
- Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on November 4, 2026
- New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on November 4, 2026
Genshin Impact 7.2 will add Mitya and Valeriy to the Genshin Impact banners. They are two of the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. Mitya is a specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, and Valeriy is an officer of the Special Assignments Battalion and the person incharge of overseeing Mitya’s safety.
Other than both these characters’ introductions, the update will be one of the pivotal story arcs for Snezhnaya. Alongside that, expect a ton of events and rewards.
Genshin Impact 7.2 Maintenance Start and End Time
The Genshin Impact 7.2 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on November 3, and at 6 AM CST on November 4, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the update will go live once it ends for all servers at the same time.
|Region and Time Zone
|Start Time
|End Time
|USA (PST)
|3:00 PM on November 3
|8:00 PM on November 3
|Canada (EDT)
|6:00 PM on November 3
|11:00 PM on November 3
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:00 PM on November 3
|12:00 AM on November 4
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:00 PM on November 3
|4:00 AM on November 4
|Italy (CEST)
|12:00 AM on November 4
|05:00 AM on November 4
|India (IST)
|3:30 AM on November 4
|8:30 AM on November 4
|China (CST)
|6:00 AM on November 4
|11:00 AM on November 4
|Japan (JST)
|7:00 AM on November 4
|12:00 PM on November 4
|South Korea (KST)
|7:00 AM on November 4
|12:00 PM on November 4
|Australia (AEST)
|8:00 AM on November 4
|1:00 PM on November 4
|New Zealand (NZST)
|10:00 AM on November 4
|3:00 PM on November 4
Alongside that, players will receive compensation of 300 Primogems. Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 will get the compensation sent to their in-game mailbox. Once the update is live, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out how the new characters fare in the current meta.
Genshin Impact 7.2 Release Countdown
Here is a Genshin Impact 7.2 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:
The version is now live!
Genshin Impact 7.2 Preload Guide
Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 7.2 update:
- Pre-install size on PC: 8 GB
- Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 3 GB
Genshin Impact 7.2 is one of the most story-influential updates in the Snezhnaya Archon quest arc. It will pack a ton of content, including new bosses, events, and much more. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 7.2 release date? Let us know in the comments.
The Genshin Impact 7.2 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST on November 3, 2026, for NA servers or at 6:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026, for the rest of the servers.
Genshin Impact 7.2 update will be released at 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026.
The characters featured in the 7.2 banners are Mitya and Valeriy.