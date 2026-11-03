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Genshin Impact 7.2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Genshin Impact 7.2 release date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 7.2 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026.
  • The maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on November 4 and is expected to last 5 hours.
  • The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 8 GB and for mobile, 3 GB.
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Genshin Impact 7.2 is only hours away, and it will feature one of the most anticipated characters in the game, Mitya. He is a specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, and his trusted companion Valeriy will also accompany him to the banners. If you don’t want to miss out on the version’s launch, check our Genshin Impact 7.2 release date and time guide.

When Is Genshin Impact 7.2 Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 7.2 will be released on November 3, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and November 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Grab Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems before the update releases. Here is a list of release times for some of the other time zones around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PST on November 3, 2026
  • Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on November 3, 2026
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on November 4, 2026
  • United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on November 4, 2026
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on November 4, 2026
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on November 4, 2026
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on November 4, 2026
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on November 4, 2026
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on November 4, 2026
  • New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on November 4, 2026
Genshin Impact Mitya drip marketing
Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact 7.2 will add Mitya and Valeriy to the Genshin Impact banners. They are two of the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. Mitya is a specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, and Valeriy is an officer of the Special Assignments Battalion and the person incharge of overseeing Mitya’s safety.

Other than both these characters’ introductions, the update will be one of the pivotal story arcs for Snezhnaya. Alongside that, expect a ton of events and rewards.

Genshin Impact 7.2 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Genshin Impact 7.2 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on November 3, and at 6 AM CST on November 4, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the update will go live once it ends for all servers at the same time.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PST)3:00 PM on November 38:00 PM on November 3
Canada (EDT)6:00 PM on November 311:00 PM on November 3
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM on November 312:00 AM on November 4
United Kingdom (BST)11:00 PM on November 34:00 AM on November 4
Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on November 405:00 AM on November 4
India (IST)3:30 AM on November 48:30 AM on November 4
China (CST)6:00 AM on November 411:00 AM on November 4
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on November 412:00 PM on November 4
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on November 412:00 PM on November 4
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on November 41:00 PM on November 4
New Zealand (NZST)10:00 AM on November 43:00 PM on November 4

Alongside that, players will receive compensation of 300 Primogems. Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 will get the compensation sent to their in-game mailbox. Once the update is live, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out how the new characters fare in the current meta.

Genshin Impact 7.2 Release Countdown

Here is a Genshin Impact 7.2 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:

Genshin Impact 7.2 will release in
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The version is now live!

Genshin Impact 7.2 Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 7.2 update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 8 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 3 GB

Genshin Impact 7.2 is one of the most story-influential updates in the Snezhnaya Archon quest arc. It will pack a ton of content, including new bosses, events, and much more. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 7.2 release date? Let us know in the comments.

When will Genshin Impact 7.2 maintenance start?

The Genshin Impact 7.2 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST on November 3, 2026, for NA servers or at 6:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026, for the rest of the servers.

When is Genshin Impact 7.2 releasing?

Genshin Impact 7.2 update will be released at 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026.

Which characters are featured in the Genshin Impact 7.2 banners?

The characters featured in the 7.2 banners are Mitya and Valeriy.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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