Genshin Impact 7.2 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 7.2 is only hours away, and it will feature one of the most anticipated characters in the game, Mitya. He is a specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, and his trusted companion Valeriy will also accompany him to the banners. If you don’t want to miss out on the version’s launch, check our Genshin Impact 7.2 release date and time guide.

When Is Genshin Impact 7.2 Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 7.2 will be released on November 3, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and November 4, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Grab Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems before the update releases. Here is a list of release times for some of the other time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PST on November 3, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on November 3, 2026 Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on November 3, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on November 3, 2026 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on November 4, 2026

: 12:00 AM BRT on November 4, 2026 United Kingdom : 4:00 AM BST on November 4, 2026

: 4:00 AM BST on November 4, 2026 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on November 4, 2026

: 5:00 AM CEST on November 4, 2026 India : 8:30 AM IST on November 4, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on November 4, 2026 China : 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on November 4, 2026 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on November 4, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on November 4, 2026 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on November 4, 2026

: 12:00 PM KST on November 4, 2026 Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on November 4, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on November 4, 2026 New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on November 4, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact 7.2 will add Mitya and Valeriy to the Genshin Impact banners. They are two of the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. Mitya is a specialist at the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya, and Valeriy is an officer of the Special Assignments Battalion and the person incharge of overseeing Mitya’s safety.

Other than both these characters’ introductions, the update will be one of the pivotal story arcs for Snezhnaya. Alongside that, expect a ton of events and rewards.

Genshin Impact 7.2 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Genshin Impact 7.2 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on November 3, and at 6 AM CST on November 4, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the update will go live once it ends for all servers at the same time.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PST) 3:00 PM on November 3 8:00 PM on November 3 Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on November 3 11:00 PM on November 3 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on November 3 12:00 AM on November 4 United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM on November 3 4:00 AM on November 4 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on November 4 05:00 AM on November 4 India (IST) 3:30 AM on November 4 8:30 AM on November 4 China (CST) 6:00 AM on November 4 11:00 AM on November 4 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on November 4 12:00 PM on November 4 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on November 4 12:00 PM on November 4 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on November 4 1:00 PM on November 4 New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM on November 4 3:00 PM on November 4

Alongside that, players will receive compensation of 300 Primogems. Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 will get the compensation sent to their in-game mailbox. Once the update is live, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out how the new characters fare in the current meta.

Genshin Impact 7.2 Release Countdown

Here is a Genshin Impact 7.2 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:

Genshin Impact 7.2 will release in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Genshin Impact 7.2 Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 7.2 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 8 GB

: 8 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 3 GB

Genshin Impact 7.2 is one of the most story-influential updates in the Snezhnaya Archon quest arc. It will pack a ton of content, including new bosses, events, and much more. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 7.2 release date? Let us know in the comments.