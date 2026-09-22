Genshin Impact 7.1 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact 7.1 is almost here, and it brings a ton of new content and plenty of rewards. This is the sixth anniversary update for Genshin Impact, and it packs so much content. From two new 5-star characters to two free 5-star characters, the update has plenty of things to offer. So get ready for the update by following our Genshin Impact 7.1 release date and time guide.

When Is Genshin Impact 7.1 Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 7.1 will be released on September 22, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and September 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Grab Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems before the update releases. Here is a list of release times for some of the other time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PST on September 22, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on September 22, 2026 Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on September 22, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on September 22, 2026 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on September 23, 2026

: 12:00 AM BRT on September 23, 2026 United Kingdom : 4:00 AM BST on September 23, 2026

: 4:00 AM BST on September 23, 2026 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on September 23, 2026

: 5:00 AM CEST on September 23, 2026 India : 8:30 AM IST on September 23, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on September 23, 2026 China : 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on September 23, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on September 23, 2026 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on September 23, 2026

: 12:00 PM KST on September 23, 2026 Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on September 23, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on September 23, 2026 New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on September 23, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact 7.1 will add Vesna and Vodyanitsa to the Genshin Impact banners. They are two of the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. Vesna is also one of the right hands of the Tsaritsa. Both characters will be incredibly important in the Stellar Glimmer meta, so you may want to get both in the upcoming update.

Other than that, the update will also coincide with Genshin Impact’s anniversary. This means Genshin Impact 7.1 rewards are truly amazing, including two free 5-star characters and a ton of banner pulls.

Genshin Impact 7.1 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Genshin Impact 7.1 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on September 22, and at 6 AM CST on September 23, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the update will go live once it ends for all servers at the same time.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PST) 3:00 PM on September 22 8:00 PM on September 22 Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on September 22 11:00 PM on September 22 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on September 22 12:00 AM on September 23 United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM on September 22 4:00 AM on September 23 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on September 23 05:00 AM on September 23 India (IST) 3:30 AM on September 23 8:30 AM on September 23 China (CST) 6:00 AM on September 23 11:00 AM on September 23 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on September 23 12:00 PM on September 23 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on September 23 12:00 PM on September 23 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on September 23 1:00 PM on September 23 New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM on September 23 3:00 PM on September 23

Alongside that, players will receive compensation of 300 Primogems. Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 will get the compensation sent to their in-game mailbox. Once the update is live, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out how the new characters fare in the current meta.

Genshin Impact 7.1 Release Countdown

Here is a Genshin Impact 7.1 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:

Genshin Impact 7.1 will release in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Genshin Impact 7.1 Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 7.1 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 10 GB

: 10 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 4 GB

Genshin Impact 7.1 is the anniversary update, and it will expand the storyline in the Snezhnaya Archon quest. This update will add many new things to the Snezhnaya map in Genshin Impact. Other than that, the update packs a ton of content, including new bosses, events, and much more. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 7.1 release date? Let us know in the comments.