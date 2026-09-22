Genshin Impact 7.1 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- Genshin Impact 7.1 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026.
- The maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on September 23 and is expected to last 5 hours.
- The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 10 GB and for mobile, 4 GB.
Genshin Impact 7.1 is almost here, and it brings a ton of new content and plenty of rewards. This is the sixth anniversary update for Genshin Impact, and it packs so much content. From two new 5-star characters to two free 5-star characters, the update has plenty of things to offer. So get ready for the update by following our Genshin Impact 7.1 release date and time guide.
When Is Genshin Impact 7.1 Coming Out?
Genshin Impact 7.1 will be released on September 22, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and September 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Grab Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems before the update releases. Here is a list of release times for some of the other time zones around the world:
- USA: 8:00 PM PST on September 22, 2026
- Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on September 22, 2026
- Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on September 23, 2026
- United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on September 23, 2026
- Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on September 23, 2026
- India: 8:30 AM IST on September 23, 2026
- China: 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026
- Japan: 12:00 PM JST on September 23, 2026
- South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on September 23, 2026
- Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on September 23, 2026
- New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on September 23, 2026
Genshin Impact 7.1 will add Vesna and Vodyanitsa to the Genshin Impact banners. They are two of the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. Vesna is also one of the right hands of the Tsaritsa. Both characters will be incredibly important in the Stellar Glimmer meta, so you may want to get both in the upcoming update.
Other than that, the update will also coincide with Genshin Impact’s anniversary. This means Genshin Impact 7.1 rewards are truly amazing, including two free 5-star characters and a ton of banner pulls.
Genshin Impact 7.1 Maintenance Start and End Time
The Genshin Impact 7.1 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on September 22, and at 6 AM CST on September 23, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the update will go live once it ends for all servers at the same time.
|Region and Time Zone
|Start Time
|End Time
|USA (PST)
|3:00 PM on September 22
|8:00 PM on September 22
|Canada (EDT)
|6:00 PM on September 22
|11:00 PM on September 22
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:00 PM on September 22
|12:00 AM on September 23
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:00 PM on September 22
|4:00 AM on September 23
|Italy (CEST)
|12:00 AM on September 23
|05:00 AM on September 23
|India (IST)
|3:30 AM on September 23
|8:30 AM on September 23
|China (CST)
|6:00 AM on September 23
|11:00 AM on September 23
|Japan (JST)
|7:00 AM on September 23
|12:00 PM on September 23
|South Korea (KST)
|7:00 AM on September 23
|12:00 PM on September 23
|Australia (AEST)
|8:00 AM on September 23
|1:00 PM on September 23
|New Zealand (NZST)
|10:00 AM on September 23
|3:00 PM on September 23
Alongside that, players will receive compensation of 300 Primogems. Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 will get the compensation sent to their in-game mailbox. Once the update is live, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out how the new characters fare in the current meta.
Genshin Impact 7.1 Release Countdown
Here is a Genshin Impact 7.1 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:
The version is now live!
Genshin Impact 7.1 Preload Guide
Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 7.1 update:
- Pre-install size on PC: 10 GB
- Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 4 GB
Genshin Impact 7.1 is the anniversary update, and it will expand the storyline in the Snezhnaya Archon quest. This update will add many new things to the Snezhnaya map in Genshin Impact. Other than that, the update packs a ton of content, including new bosses, events, and much more. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 7.1 release date? Let us know in the comments.
The Genshin Impact 7.1 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST on September 22, 2026, for NA servers or at 6:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026, for the rest of the servers.
Genshin Impact 7.1 update will be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026.
The characters featured in the 7.1 banners are Vodyanitsa and Vesna.