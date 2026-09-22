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Genshin Impact 7.1 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Genshin Impact 7.1 release date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 7.1 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026.
  • The maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on September 23 and is expected to last 5 hours.
  • The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 10 GB and for mobile, 4 GB.
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Genshin Impact 7.1 is almost here, and it brings a ton of new content and plenty of rewards. This is the sixth anniversary update for Genshin Impact, and it packs so much content. From two new 5-star characters to two free 5-star characters, the update has plenty of things to offer. So get ready for the update by following our Genshin Impact 7.1 release date and time guide.

When Is Genshin Impact 7.1 Coming Out?

Genshin Impact 7.1 will be released on September 22, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and September 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the servers. Grab Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems before the update releases. Here is a list of release times for some of the other time zones around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PST on September 22, 2026
  • Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on September 22, 2026
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on September 23, 2026
  • United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on September 23, 2026
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on September 23, 2026
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on September 23, 2026
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on September 23, 2026
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on September 23, 2026
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on September 23, 2026
  • New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on September 23, 2026
Genshin Impact Vesna
Image Credit: Hoyoverse

Genshin Impact 7.1 will add Vesna and Vodyanitsa to the Genshin Impact banners. They are two of the new Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters. Vesna is also one of the right hands of the Tsaritsa. Both characters will be incredibly important in the Stellar Glimmer meta, so you may want to get both in the upcoming update.

Other than that, the update will also coincide with Genshin Impact’s anniversary. This means Genshin Impact 7.1 rewards are truly amazing, including two free 5-star characters and a ton of banner pulls.

Genshin Impact 7.1 Maintenance Start and End Time

The Genshin Impact 7.1 maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on September 22, and at 6 AM CST on September 23, 2026, for the rest of the servers. The maintenance break will last around 5 hours, and the update will go live once it ends for all servers at the same time.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PST)3:00 PM on September 228:00 PM on September 22
Canada (EDT)6:00 PM on September 2211:00 PM on September 22
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM on September 2212:00 AM on September 23
United Kingdom (BST)11:00 PM on September 224:00 AM on September 23
Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on September 2305:00 AM on September 23
India (IST)3:30 AM on September 238:30 AM on September 23
China (CST)6:00 AM on September 2311:00 AM on September 23
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on September 2312:00 PM on September 23
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on September 2312:00 PM on September 23
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on September 231:00 PM on September 23
New Zealand (NZST)10:00 AM on September 233:00 PM on September 23

Alongside that, players will receive compensation of 300 Primogems. Every Genshin Impact player at or above Adventure Rank 5 will get the compensation sent to their in-game mailbox. Once the update is live, take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to figure out how the new characters fare in the current meta.

Genshin Impact 7.1 Release Countdown

Here is a Genshin Impact 7.1 release countdown timer for anyone who is patiently waiting for the update to go live:

Genshin Impact 7.1 will release in
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Days
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Hours
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Minutes
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The version is now live!

Genshin Impact 7.1 Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact 7.1 update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 10 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 4 GB

Genshin Impact 7.1 is the anniversary update, and it will expand the storyline in the Snezhnaya Archon quest. This update will add many new things to the Snezhnaya map in Genshin Impact. Other than that, the update packs a ton of content, including new bosses, events, and much more. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 7.1 release date? Let us know in the comments.

When will Genshin Impact 7.1 maintenance start?

The Genshin Impact 7.1 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST on September 22, 2026, for NA servers or at 6:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026, for the rest of the servers.

When is Genshin Impact 7.1 releasing?

Genshin Impact 7.1 update will be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 23, 2026.

Which characters are featured in the Genshin Impact 7.1 banners?

The characters featured in the 7.1 banners are Vodyanitsa and Vesna.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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