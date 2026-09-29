Genshin Impact Mitya Rarity and Element Revealed

Genshin Impact has launched the drip marketing campaign for version 7.2, starting with the reveal of Mitya. The upcoming Genshin Impact 7.2 banner is now confirmed to feature Mitya, a specialist from the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya. Here is everything revealed about Genshin Impact Mitya’s rarity and element.

Genshin Impact Mitya Announced for Version 7.2

Mitya’s drip marketing announcement confirms him for Phase 1 of Genshin Impact banners. In Genshin Impact, Mitya is going to be a 5-star character who uses the Electro element and will wield the Catalyst weapon type. He has already made his appearance in the Snezhnaya Archon quest, leaving quite an impression on players.

He is also confirmed to be a Stellar Linchpin user, which means that Mitya will be able to use Stellar Glimmer reactions. Thankfully, we already know about Genshin Impact Mitya’s kit, so you can learn about his abilities from our guide.

When it comes to Mitya’s playable character design, he looks the same as his in-game model. The drip marketing shows him wearing a blue, flowy lab coat with gems embedded on them. He is also shown holding a projectile, which will be how he attacks in the game.

Mitya will be the Yae Miko replacement for Stellar Conduct teams. He will pair perfectly with Odette to trigger off-field Electro application, which would trigger the Stellar Conduct reaction with Odette’s Cryo application. Mitya also plays a big role in the Genshin Impact storyline, so that is another big reason to go for him in the coming update.

If you are planning to get Mitya in the upcoming banners, you should also check out Genshin Impact codes to get free Primogems first. This way, you will be able to pull for all the upcoming Genshin Impact Snezhnaya characters without any issues. So, that’s it. Tell us your opinion on Mitya in the comments section below.