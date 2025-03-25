Genshin Impact 5.5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is adding an entire new area in Natlan. This new area will include the Great Volcano of Tollan, the Collective of the Plenty Tribe, two new playable characters – Varesa and Iansa, and many limited-time events. With the update right around the corner, you don’t want to start late and fall behind your friends. So, here is the exact release date and time for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, along with a countdown timer, to help you jump into Atcopan when the update drops.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is set to release on March 26, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC+8). Once the update is live, Varesa and Iansan, will both be added to the banners. Plus, you will be able to explore the new Atcopan region in Natlan.

Have a hard time converting the time zones? Here are the release date and timings for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update in some popular time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India – 8:30 AM IST on March 26, 2025

Tokyo, Japan – 12:00 PM JST on March 26, 2025

California, USA – 8:00 PM PST on March 25, 2025

Beijing, China – 11:00 AM CST on March 26, 2025

Toronto, Canada – 11:00 PM on March 25, 2025

Rome, Italy – 5:00 AM CET on March 26, 2025

Melbourne, Australia – 1:00 PM on March 26, 2025

Auckland, New Zealand – 3:00 PM on March 26, 2025

Genshin Impact 5.5 Release Countdown Timer

Countdown to Genshin Impact 5.5 Update 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is now live. Enjoy exploring Atcopan!

Genshin Impact 5.5 Maintenance Time

Here are the start and end times for the Genshin Impact 5.5 Maintenance. The maintenance break will start at 06:00 (UTC+8) and last for around 5 hours. While the server is under maintenance, players won’t be able to log into the game. Before that, make sure to redeem Genshin Impact codes to load up on materials and other free resources.

After the update is rolled out, every Genshin Impact player at Adventure Rank 5 or above gets 300 Primogems as compensation. Eligible players must claim the Primogems from the in-game mailbox before the 5.5 update ends, else the rewards will expire. Here are the maintenance start times:

Tokyo, Japan (Start) – 06:00 AM JST on March 26, 2025

Tokyo, Japan (End) – 11:00 AM JST on March 26, 2025

Global (Start) – 10:00 PM UTC on March 25, 2025

Global (End) – 04:00 AM UTC on March 26, 2025

Genshin Impact 5.5 Pre-load Guide

Image Credit: Hoyoverse/Hoyoplay Launcher (screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Genshin Impact 5.5 is now available to pre-download on all supported platforms. Here is a detailed guide on how to preload the next Genshin Impact update on PC, Android, and iOS, along with their total size.

Pre-install size on PC : Approx. 6 GB

: Approx. 6 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: Approx. 2 GB

Here is how you can pre-install the Genshin Impact 5.5 build:

Pre-download on Android and iOS : Launch Genshin Impact -> Log into your account -> select the Resource Pre-download button -> wait for the update to download.

: Launch Genshin Impact -> Log into your account -> select the Resource Pre-download button -> wait for the update to download. Pre-download on PC: Launch the Hoyoplay launcher for Genshin Impact -> Select the Game Pre-install button -> wait for the update to download.

So, preload the update and get yourself ready for version 5.5 release! Tell us who you are planning to pull in the upcoming update in the comments below.