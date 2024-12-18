Home > News > Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)
In Short
  • Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream has been scheduled for December 20, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5).
  • The Genshin 5.3 livestream will be streamed on their official YouTube and Twitch channel.
  • The 5.3 version will release three new characters and is also expected to feature the Lantern Rite event.

Genshin Impact 5.3 is set to be climax of the Natlan Archon quest and feature the Pyro Archon Mavuika, Citlali and Lan Yan in the banners for the first time. The update is also going to coincide with next year’s Lantern Rite event, which makes both phases of version 5.3 packed with content. The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream will reveal all the information on the update, including the rerun characters and character banner order. The Livestream date and time has been announced for version 5.3, so let’s find out when it is going to happen.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream has been scheduled for December 20, 2024, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). The Genshin 5.3 livestream will be streamed on official YouTube and Twitch channel of Genshin Impact. As usual, the special broadcast will give away 300 Primogem worth of redeem codes, which we will update and add to our Genshin Impact codes list in real-time, so bookmark it now.

The Genshin Impact 5.3 version is expected to be a massive update and here is everything you can look forward to:

So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 5.3 release? Tell us what are you most excited for in the upcoming version.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

