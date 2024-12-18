Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Genshin Impact 5.3 is set to be climax of the Natlan Archon quest and feature the Pyro Archon Mavuika, Citlali and Lan Yan in the banners for the first time. The update is also going to coincide with next year’s Lantern Rite event, which makes both phases of version 5.3 packed with content. The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream will reveal all the information on the update, including the rerun characters and character banner order. The Livestream date and time has been announced for version 5.3, so let’s find out when it is going to happen.

Dear Traveler, it's announcement time! #GenshinImpact #GenshinSpecialProgram



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on 12/20/2024 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

This special program will feature juicy details about… pic.twitter.com/03aRsPBbjv— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 18, 2024

Genshin Impact 5.3 Livestream has been scheduled for December 20, 2024, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). The Genshin 5.3 livestream will be streamed on official YouTube and Twitch channel of Genshin Impact. As usual, the special broadcast will give away 300 Primogem worth of redeem codes, which we will update and add to our Genshin Impact codes list in real-time, so bookmark it now.

The Genshin Impact 5.3 version is expected to be a massive update and here is everything you can look forward to:

Three new characters : 5-star Mavuika, 5-star Citlali, and 4-star Lan Yan

: 5-star Mavuika, 5-star Citlali, and 4-star Lan Yan Multiple New Events, A return of Lantern Rite event

The Final Act of the Natlan Archon Quest

Tons of QoL updates and Rewards

So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact 5.3 release? Tell us what are you most excited for in the upcoming version.