Gemini on iPad Gets a Proper Full-Screen Upgrade and a New Widget

Anshuman Jain
gemini is behind chatgpt in traffic but catching up fast
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Google has updated Gemini for iPads, bringing proper full-screen support on the device.
  • They are also bringing a new Gemini widget to quickly jump into Gemini Live and perform other actions.
  • The app can also connect with your Google Photos library after the update.

Gemini’s well-integrated with other Google apps and services is why I use it even on my iOS devices. However, iPad users didn’t get the proper experience of the chatbot since it didn’t stretch across the entire screen real estate and only showed an iPhone-sized window. Now, Google is pushing out an update for Gemini, giving it a full-screen treatment on the iPad.

Gemini App New homescreen on iPad
Gemini App conversations screen on the iPad app

The updated Gemini app now makes use of the entire screen on your iPad. On top of that, there’s a new Gemini widget here as well. This lets you quickly perform actions like asking about an image, attaching files, or jumping into Gemini Live. Moreover, the AI can now also connect with your Google Photos library on the device, allowing you to ask questions about your images.

Also Read: Hands-On: Testing Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Capabilities on Pixel 9
Gemini Widget in iPad

I tried it out on our iPad, and it still feels like a stretched-out version of the iPhone app. When you tap on your previous conversation, it slides up to a different page altogether, same as on iPhone. Given the big enough screen space, I would have liked the Chats panel to slide out from the left like the desktop version.

The new Gemini is rolling out for all iPad users, so if you haven’t received it already, then try updating the app to the latest version. I like the fact that Google is not gatekeeping their AI and making an effort to cater to different price categories on Apple devices. However, there is still more work to be done here, and I hope a more optimized UI comes soon.

