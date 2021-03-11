Sweating, as we know, is a common human trait. We all perspire when we do any kind of physical exercise. We know that our body releases water and sodium when we perspire. What we do not know is how much fluid or sodium we lose during a workout session. Are you someone who wants to know that and improve your hydration game? Popular energy-drink brand Gatorade has come up with a new product to help you with that.

Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch

Dubbed the “Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch”, it is essentially a stick-on body-patch that absorbs your sweat and tests it to deliver post-workout insights and tips. The patch comes in a pack of two and works in collaboration with a dedicated app, which is sadly available only on iOS at the moment.

Now, you might be thinking what is even the use of testing your sweat? Well, it might be somewhat useless if you are not into any kind of physical exercise. For athletes or runners, however, the Gx Sweat Patch is an ideal product to accurately measure the amount of fluid and sodium lost during their workout sessions.

Using the Gatorade patch is pretty easy. You just have to take one of the patches, take off the peelable sticker at the back, and stick it 2-3 inches above your forearm. Now, do keep in mind, before sticking it, make sure the sticking area is clean, dry, and free of any lotion or sunscreen. A little bit of hair is okay but if you have a lot of hair on the sticking area, the patch might fall off.

Following the stick-on process, the patch absorbs all the fluid released by your body into its embedded zig-zag lines. These lines then turn into hues of orange and purple based on the composition of the fluids. So, after your workout session, you can quickly scan the patch with the dedicated iOS app to get a detailed report of your “sweat test”.

The sweat test report offers informative insights on how you sweat and how you can improve your post-workout time. It tells your sweat rate per hour and the amount of sodium and fluid lost during the workout.

Moreover, the app can access your Apple Health data to combine it with its sweat report to provide personal recommendations based on sports science. In addition, you can even save your report and set daily goals to remain consistent.

Price and Availability

So, if you are an athlete or someone who works out a lot, then I am sure the Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch would be a nice buy for you. You can get it from Gatorade’s official online store for $24.99 (pack of two), which is around Rs. 1,825.