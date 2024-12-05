Monkey D. Garp Actor Hints at One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Release Window

The production of One Piece Live-Action Season 2 is in full swing in South Africa; even Oda sensei visited the sets earlier this year. With the shooting underway, we have been getting a lot of updates about our beloved pirate crews from the Grand Line. Although the showrunners haven’t disclosed anything about the release date of One Piece Live-Action season 2 just yet, Luffy’s grandfather has broken the silence.

Vincent Regan, the actor who plays the role of Monkey D. Garp, hinted at the release window for the sequel in a recent interview at the Vienna Comic-Con. He confirmed that he has finished filming his portions for Season 2.

According to Regan, the filming work will be wrapped up pretty soon and he speculates that One Piece Live Action Season 2 will be ready to stream before Christmas 2025.

I’ve come back from South Africa now. I’ve filmed season 2, everything my character is doing in season 2 is finished, and now they are finishing in about a month, I think they’ll finish filming. So I think the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year – Vincent Regan

The first season of the One Piece live-action series was released back in August 2023, so fans are awaiting the return of the show around the same time next year. Now, Regan’s statement suggests that the release date of One Piece Live-Action Season 2 could be around next Christmas.

So, we have a long way to go for season 2, and Netflix should officially confirm the release date in the coming months. However, we recently saw reports hinting at Season 2 only having a total of 7 episodes.

Additionally, Regan talked about the possibility of seasons 3 and 4 of the One Piece Live-Action series. Everyone is well aware of the length of the Arabasta arc, and according to the veteran actor, the arc might take up to two seasons: “I guess they’ll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing- I think it’s called the Albasta story arc. I think it’s going to take two seasons. What I’ve seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment.”

Well, that’s a surprising nugget of information about the potential future seasons even before One Piece live-action season 2 has aired.

The live-action show hasn’t yet scratched the surface of the One Piece story. Fans have high hopes and expectations for season 2 and as Oda said, it will surpass the first season. What do you think about the potential release window? Let us know in the comments below.