One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Might Be Shorter Than Expected

One Piece fans have made peace with the production team taking all the time in the world to craft the much-awaited Season 2 of the live-action adaptation. After watching the first season last year, every fan unanimously agreed that we needed more episodes to tell the adventurous story of our beloved Straw Hat Pirates without any rush. We hoped that the production team would rectify its mistake by extending the season 2 episode count, but reports suggest it is the other way around.

According to the One Piece Netflix Fan account on X, One Piece live-action season 2 is rumored to have only seven episodes. In comparison, season 1 had a total of eight episodes, yet it struggled to cover the entire East Blue Saga.

Earlier this year, Oda sensei revealed that the second season will cover the first half of the Arabasta Saga, featuring arcs from Logue Town to Drum Island. Well, for fans like me expecting more out of the second season, this is disappointing news as we were waiting to witness a bigger adventure than season 1.

Moreover, the leaker’s X account has also revealed the directors who are working on One Piece live-action Season 2. Many new names from Hollywood are involved this time around, and some of the people who contributed to season 1 are also returning:

Emma Sullivan (One Piece Season 1, Doctor Who, etc)

(One Piece Season 1, Doctor Who, etc) Josef Kubota Wladyka (One Piece Season 1, Narcos, Tokyo Vice, etc)

(One Piece Season 1, Narcos, Tokyo Vice, etc) Christoph Schrewe (Snowpiercer, Mayor of Kingstown, etc)

(Snowpiercer, Mayor of Kingstown, etc) Lukas Ettlin (Black Sails, Daredevil, etc)

Do take the episode count leak with a grain of salt as Netflix has not confirmed anything about these reports yet. I was hoping the production team would meticulously expand the One Piece universe by adapting the Arabasta saga completely. But now, as per leaks, it seems like they are following an approach similar to season 1.

That said, what do you think about the episode count of One Piece live-action Season 2? We recently also learned about the release window for One Piece Season 2, all thanks to Vincent Regan, the actor who plays Garp in the live-action adaptation.