Today, with games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, mobile gaming has reached the esports level. As a result, we have companies releasing various accessories to help improve the mobile gaming experience. So GameSir, which released the X2 mobile controller earlier this year, has launched a unique mobile grip that comes with an integrated cooling system.

GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon Mobile Cooling Grip

Dubbed the GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon Mobile Cooling Grip (that is a mouthful!), the mobile grip doubles as a cooling fan for your smartphone. So, with this accessory, you can enjoy long hours of comfortable gaming without heating your smartphone.

Now, if you are unaware, long hours of gaming on your smartphone can make the back of your device pretty hot. This is why modern gaming-centric smartphones like the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 or the Nubia Red Magic 5S come with dedicated cooling systems.

However, if you have a smartphone without a dedicated system to battle thermal issues, the GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon might be a godsend for you. It essentially allows you to mount your smartphone to provide a comfortable grip for your gaming experience and keep your device cool during long gaming sessions. It supports any smartphone with a length of 173mm (6.8-inch) and can be adjusted from both the left or right sides.

The F8 Pro Snowgon mobile grip comes with an external cooling fan and advanced semiconductor refrigeration technology. And what is a gaming accessory without some RGB, right? So, the device comes with a unique RGB system that lights up once the device is connected to a smartphone. It connects to a smartphone via the USB-C port on board.

Plus, the F8 Pro Snowgon comes with all the tools required for a high-action gaming session. It is compatible with the included detachable joysticks, finger sleeves, and trigger buttons to offer users a fully-armed mobile gaming setup.

Price and Availability

The GameSir F8 Pro Snowgon is currently available on Indiegogo for a special price of $35 (~Rs 2,613) on Indiegogo. Once the Indiegogo campaign ends, the device will be available on the company’s official website and Amazon.