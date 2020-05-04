Samsung launched its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, alongside the Galaxy S20 series earlier this year. It was handier and affordable as compared to the Galaxy Fold. Fast forward a couple-odd months, it appears as though Samsung has already started work on its successor, which we are calling Galaxy Z Flip 2, and it will feature triple cameras and possibly a larger front display.

As per a new patent spotted by Lets Go Digital, Samsung seems to be testing two Galaxy Z Flip 2 designs at the moment. The basics remain the same as the original Galaxy Z Flip. I mean, you still get a clamshell foldable phone with a bezel-less full-screen display with a punch-hole cutout on the inside.

The outside too looks pretty much the same, but as you can see in the patent renders, Galaxy Z Flip 2 might feature a triple camera in a vertical or horizontal orientation.

The camera placement will affect the size of the cover screen on the outside. I believe Samsung will most likely opt for a larger front display, giving users more area and content to interact with. This means we might see Model B arrive as the Galaxy Z Flip successor later this year or next year.

As per the patent filing, Model A will bring an extra rear camera to Samsung’s foldable phone but the cover screen will continue to be crammed – not offering a pleasant user experience. Nothing is set in stone yet, so we have to wait and see if Samsung is more inclined towards adding a larger outer display or simply an extra camera sensor as an upgrade.