Fortnite Update 39.50 Early Patch Notes: Lantern Fest, Solo Leveling Collab, and More

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 has been a blast for a lot of players, and Epic Games has not been shy with the content through this season. From bringing iconic characters from Hollywood like the Bride and Marty McFly to a whole South Park collaboration, players have had no shortage of content to enjoy.

Now, Epic is gearing up for the Fortnite 39.50 update for Chapter 7 Season 1, serving as the last update before Season 2 rolls around. If you want a complete breakdown of what you might see in this upcoming patch, here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Update 39.50 will go live after a scheduled downtime of 1-2 hours on February 19, 2026, at 4 AM ET.

The Fortnite servers will be taken down for maintenance, with matchmaking services and all playlists being disabled during the downtime.

The 39.50 update will be the last major patch before the new Fortnite season, Chapter 7 Season 2, comes out, so it is fair to assume that the developers will be going all-in with this patch. Here’s everything that is expected to be added with this new update:

Fortnite Lantern Fest

Image Credit: Epic Games

The main highlight of the 39.50 update is this year’s Fortnite Lantern Fest, with Epic Games bringing back this annual event in celebration of Ramadan. This year’s Lantern Fest will largely be focused on the Reload mode, and Epic has teased a brand new Ramadan-themed skin, which might be available for free through Lantern Fest Cup. Apart from the free skin, players can also expect to see Lantern Fest Reload quests that will allow them to unlock free cosmetics.

Solo Leveling Collab

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

The weakest Hunter of all mankind, Sung Jin-woo, will finally be making his way to the Battle Royale island with the new Fortnite Solo Leveling collab. The crossover has been a long time coming, consistently being hinted at through leaks. Now, Epic has confirmed the collaboration through a teaser referencing Sung Jin-woo’s status as an E-Rank Hunter.

According to leaks, players can expect to see Sung Jin-woo, Cha Hae-in, and Igris the Bloodred make an appearance as part of the collab. It is currently unknown whether the collab will bring any new Mythic weapons or gameplay changes apart from the cosmetics.

Honkai Star Rail Collab

Image Credit: Epic Games

The 39.50 update will also finally bring the Fortnite Honkai Star Rail collab to Chapter 7 Season 1. The collab was hinted at by Epic Games a long time ago, through a teaser showcasing the swords for Kafka and Blade, two of the most prominent characters from the series. While the character skins will be added with the new update, they will become available to acquire on February 26, 2026. Players can have a chance at earning these skins for free through the Epic Games Store cross-promotion between Fortnite and Honkai Star Rail.

DeLorean Returns

Image Credit: Epic Games

After appearing for a brief period at the launch of Chapter 7 Season 1, the iconic Fortnite DeLorean will now be making its grand return to the Golden Coast Island with the 39.50 update. This vehicle of Back to the Future fame will once again allow players to engage in time travel shenanigans and unlock special loot if they manage to maintain a speed of 88 KM/H.

New Weapon: Seven Cannon

Image Credit: Epic Games

The return of the Seven in the Fortnite storyline is imminent, with the Fortnite Love and Legends roadmap already confirming that this beloved faction will be making an appearance on the Golden Coast island soon. While the 39.40 update already unvaulted The Foundation’s MK-7 Rifle, Epic is now also adding the Seven Cannon, a brand new pulse cannon that is inspired by the legendary group.

As of now, it is not clear how this weapon will work, but players can expect similar mechanics to Chapter 2 Season 7’s Rail Gun. It is important to remember that the official is marked for February 23, 2026, which means Epic might add the Seven Cannon to the files with the 39.50 update, but not fully release it till February 23.

Resident Evil Requiem Grace Ashcroft Skin

Image Credit: Epic Games

As part of the Epic Games Store cross-promotion program, players can also expect the addition of a Grace Ashcroft skin based on her design in Resident Evil Requiem. Much like the Seven Cannon, while the Fortnite 39.50 update might add files related to the Grace Ashcroft skin, she will not be available to use until March 2026, after Resident Evil Requiem comes out.

Fortnite Reload Rank Reset

The introduction of the new Fortnite Reload Lantern Fest will also bring a Rank Reset for the mode. This means players will need to play a match to re-establish their rank in the Reload mode based on their previous performance. This will give players a fresh chance to climb back to Unreal.

New Story Quests

Alongside all of the collabs and cosmetics, Epic has also been developing the Chapter 7 Season 1 storyline with the Dark Voyager. Now, with the return of the Seven confirmed, it looks like Epic will be pushing the storyline into high gear with a new set of story quests as part of the 39.50 patch. These quests could even tie in to the next Fortnite live event at the end of Season 1.

And that’s everything we know about the Fortnite 39.50 update so far. What are you most excited for in the last patch of Chapter 7 Season 1? Tell us in the comments below!