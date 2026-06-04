Upcoming Fortnite Battle Bus Feature Will Make Hot Drops Easier Than Ever Before

Epic Games is set to roll out a major quality-of-life update for the Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. According to recent leaks from reliable sources, players will soon have the ability to ADS (Aim Down Sights) directly from the windows of the Battle Bus before they jump out.

Fortnite Players Will Soon Be Able to ADS Straight from the Battle Bus

According to a leak shared by HYPEX, the developers are adding the ability for players to ADS i.e. zoom into the map while riding the Fortnite Battle Bus. Chapter 7 Season 2 introduced the mechanic that allows players to drive the Battle Bus, which served as a fun gimmick throughout the season. However, the new ADS feature could be much more functional in nature.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Planning an island drop has relied on a flat 2D map or raw estimation while looking out the bus windows. With players soon being able to physically zoom in on the terrain below, it will give them a crystal-clear view of the map while also allowing more precise marker placements. Instead of placing a generic ping over a POI, players will now be able to target specific rooftops, chest spawns, or other loot drops before anyone has landed on the island.

For Fortnite Competitive players, this could also become a major change. Dropping into highly chaotic locations on the Chapter 7 map has largely always been a race of who gets the weapon first. With the new ADS feature, players will be much more efficient with planning their routes, with the pinpoint precision of the ADS feature helping them gain a head start if used efficiently.

As stated previously, the Fortnite Battle Bus ADS feature is expected to go live with Chapter 7 Season 3, being one of the many big changes in the upcoming season.

Are you excited about this new gameplay feature for the Battle Bus? Tell us in the comments below!