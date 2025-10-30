Fortnite Resident Evil Requiem Crossover Brings Grace Outfit and Exclusive Rewards

Fortnite players are always on the lookout for new collabs. Whether it’s their favorite slasher thriller character like Jason Voorhees, or their favorite Netflix icon, Wednesday Addams, excitement among fans is always at its peak whenever a crossover is announced.

But Epic doesn’t just bring movie and TV characters to Fortnite; instead, they also frequently collaborate with other video games to bring their icons to the looped island. In the past, fans have welcomed video game legends like Kratos, Master Chief, Doom Guy, and even Geralt of Rivia in popular crossovers. One of the much-requested crossovers, Resident Evil, also collaborated with Fortnite to bring Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine skins to the game.

Since the buzz around the ninth Resident Evil game, called Requiem, is already at its peak, Epic has once again joined hands with Capcom to bring its protagonist to Fortnite as a cosmetic outfit. Here are all the details of the upcoming collab.

Fortnite Players Can Get Free Grace Ashcroft Skin with New Resident Evil Requiem Collab

According to the latest announcement, Epic Games has joined hands with Capcom to bring yet another Resident Evil crossover to Fortnite, this time bringing its titular Requiem character, Grace Ashcroft, as a Fortnite skin.

Image Credit: X / RE_Games

The collab comes as a result of the pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem which went live earlier today across all platforms, including Epic Games Store. Fans who pre-order the title from the Epic store will be granted a free Grace Ashcroft skin in Fortnite, alongside accompanying cosmetics, when the game releases on February 27, 2026.

However, if you don’t pre-order the game and still want the skin, Epic has confirmed that it will be released in March 2026 in the Fortnite Item Shop. So you can easily wait for a little while and grab it using your V-Bucks.

While other cosmetic items such as back bling, pickaxe, and glider have not been revealed yet, fans can expect more leaks and sneak peek at those items closer to the release date.

Are you excited for another Resident Evil collab in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!