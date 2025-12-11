LEGO Fortnite Ninjago Update Patch Notes: New Weapons, Skins, and More

The 15th anniversary of LEGO Ninjago is coming next year, but before that, we have some exciting content dropping in Fortnite. While Chapter 7 and OG get some expansions, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey gets its own highlight. The latest update brings some of the mysterious and swift action of Ninjago to the game. If you are excited about the update, here are the full LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Ninjago Rise of the Ninja patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Ninjago Rise of the Ninja goes live on December 11, 2025, at 2:30 AM PST. Before the update, Fortnite will be down for maintenance. Moreover, in the same update, Fortnite Chapter 7 will get more content, including more weapons and map changes. It brings a full island, elemental training, new weapons, new enemies, and the Ninjago LEGO Pass. A second story chapter is planned for 2026.

Elemental Mastery

You start the journey at the Monastery, which serves as your base.

The island routes you toward the Ice, Lightning, and Earth Sanctums to grow each elemental skill.

Zane, Jay, and Cole enter the Shop as the elemental trio, while Kai anchors the Ninjago LEGO Pass.

Their Fortnite Styles appear in non-LEGO modes for the first time.

Combat and Progression Features

Spinjitzu, a new style of power, comes from a dedicated scroll that upgrades your combat flow.

Nunchucks and Shurikens are the main Ninjago-inspired weapons you can use to defeat enemies.

A Dragon enemy roams the island and enjoys testing anyone who thinks training is optional.

Ninjago LEGO Pass Rewards

Buying the pass unlocks Kai right away.

Three premium Builds open as you progress through the track.

Free and premium Decor Bundles allow you to shape interiors with a clean Ninja theme.

A Ninjago-themed asset gallery releases for developers who want to build their own Ninja-style experiences.

Logging out at a Village before the update protects your vehicles and items, since every player loads into Ninjago Island at launch.

This update builds the angle to prepare players for the larger second expansion of the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey Ninjago Rise of the Ninja update that comes later this year. Are you jumping to the island to be a sneaky ninja? Let us know in the comments.