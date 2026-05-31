Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 “Runners” Teaser Reveals Fan Favorite Items Return

With Chapter 7 Season 2 drawing to a close soon, Epic Games has dropped a bombshell announcement with a Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3: Runners teaser. While the artwork does not explicitly reveal much about the upcoming season, the hidden details point to the return of a fan-favourite item: Sprites.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 “Runners” Will Introduce a Dark Voyager Sprite

The promotional art, shared by Epic on Fortnite social channels, features the first look at the official logo for Chapter 7 Season 3, also called Runners. However, the details don’t end there, as hidden within the typography is what can only be a Dark Voyager Sprite, confirming that the beloved Chapter 6 Season 1 mechanic will be making a return in the upcoming season.

For those who don’t know, Sprites were an extremely unique gameplay mechanic that essentially worked as buffs for players holding them. These adorable creatures provided a variety of abilities to players, with Epic even adding a Superman Sprite in Chapter 6 Season 3. While the mechanic was removed in Chapter 7, it looks like it’s ready for a grand return to the Battle Royale island.

Apart from the return of the sprites, the artwork features a very warm tone, with some elements even hinting at a tropical theme for Chapter 7 Season 3. With the Fortnite Shattered live event already hinting at big map changes, this season could bring some of the most significant updates to the Chapter 7 island yet.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 “Runners” is set to release on June 6, 2026, with the servers going straight into downtime right after the Shattered live event ends.

What are your expectations for Chapter 7 Season 3? Are you excited about the return of Sprites? Tell us in the comments below!