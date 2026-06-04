Nintendo Switch 2 Is Bringing Updated Models With Replaceable Batteries in the EU

Nintendo is going to bring one of the biggest hardware changes to its newest console. The company has confirmed that it will launch a future model of the Switch 2 featuring a replaceable battery. The announcement is a result of the European Union preparing battery regulations in 2027. These rules will require manufacturers to make batteries in certain electronic devices easier for consumers to replace. Therefore, Nintendo has already started preparing the compliant version of Switch 2 that will function longer than the current models.

Nintendo Plans New Switch 2 Models with Replaceable Battery to Comply with New EU Regulations

Nintendo has announced that it will soon release newer Nintendo Switch 2 models with replaceable batteries in its official compliance documentation for the European Union. Furthermore, the EU’s Battery Regulation takes effect on February 18, 2027, which states that batteries integrated into consumer electronics must be replaced by users throughout the product lifespan.

Nintendo also states that it is preparing future versions of products that meet these requirements. Specifically, the model numbers beginning with “BEE,” which are associated with the Nintendo Switch 2 family, are the first ones to go through this change.

Image Credit: Nintendo

These future-compliant systems, including the Nintendo Switch 2 with replaceable batteries, will carry unique model numbers and an additional “OSM” code in their packaging. And, rather than replacing the current hardware, they will be launched alongside the existing Switch 2 products.

However, Nintendo has not yet shared the technical details about how the replaceable batteries feature works. Chances are, the Nintendo Switch 2 specs remain the same as before. Moreover, this move also represents a significant shift in gaming because a lot of users might not have access to these replaceable batteries every day.

A lot of players have praised the EU’s consumer-friendly approach. They also stated that the replaceable batteries can help in preserving the hardware. Whereas some users believe that maintaining separate production for the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring replaceable batteries, would prove to be more expensive. Therefore, there are chances that the buying price of a Switch 2 may also increase.

At the moment, the Nintendo Switch 2 replaceable battery model has not been announced for release in North America, Asia, or any other regions. So, what are your views on the Switch 2 releasing its compliant version in Europe? Tell us in the comments below.