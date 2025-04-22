Leaked Fortnite Image Shows Death Star Ahead of Star Wars Season

The Death Star is coming to Fortnite, and due to a new leak, fans can get a preview of what the legendary Star Wars battle station will look like in-game. Fortnite has seen its fair share of catastrophic dangers in the past, such as Galactus in Chapter 2 Season 3, but the Galactic Empire’s most feared weapon is due to attack the Island in a forthcoming Star Wars season.

This crossover, officially revealed during Star Wars Celebration Japan, is titled Galactic Battle and promises plenty of fan service. Expect new skins like Jedi Master Mace Windu and the infamous Darth Jar Jar—a wild nod to the fan theory that Jar Jar Binks was secretly a Sith Lord all along. The Fortnite Star Wars event wouldn’t be complete without the Death Star itself, the galaxy-destroying juggernaut first seen in Star Wars Episode 4: A New Hope, looming large over the battlefield.

Fortnite Leak Reveals First Look of Death Star for the Star Wars Season

According to a X post by known leaker @SpushFNBR and later confirmed by @ShiinaBR, “during the season, we will see the Death Star moving, there will be 4 phases.” We have seen a rotation of map locations, characters, or themes within a season before. However, with this new approach, Fortnite might be bringing a whole lot of chaos upon the island.

Fortnite and Star Wars collaborated last time on May 4. So, you can expect some iconic star-studded cosmetics. While I mentioned the Jedi Master and Darth Jar Jar, I would love to see a return of the classic skins that many fans of the franchise loved.

Fortnite is yet to unveil anything official regarding Chapter 6, Season 3. Multiple leakers have already teased that the next Fortnite season will be called ‘Galactic Battle‘, a nod to the Star Wars-themed environment and gameplay. So, it is appropriate to have the iconic battleship loom over the island for the entire season, ultimately unloading its wrath.

Are you excited for Fortnite x Star Wars Season? How do you think the Death Star will play its part in Fortnite’s Star Wars season? Do tell us in the comments below.