Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment Live Event Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 is coming closer each day as fans are awaiting an Epic showdown between the Ice King and The Foundation in the upcoming season. However, before the action-packed season arrives, players are still completing quests on the Chapter 7 Season 1 island as the Dark Voyager goes after the Rift Shards.

Now that The Seven have returned to the island, The Order and The Visitor are preventing the Dark Voyager from exposing the Zero Point and erasing all of reality as it happened in Chapter 1. However, in a new teaser video, Dark Voyager was seen pulling in a Zero Shard from the Sprites World and has captured Fishstick on his ship.

As a result, Epic has announced a new Story Moment live event, which will take place this coming weekend, and is something that will lead up to the events of the season-ending live event. Here’s when the Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment live event will air, with a handy countdown timer below.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite Dark Voyager Story Moment live event will air in-game on March 14, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT. The live event will air at the same time for all players globally. So if you live in a different region than US East or US West, here are the live event timings across the globe:

US East : March 14 at 3:30 PM ET

: March 14 at 3:30 PM ET US West : March 14 at 12:30 PM PT

: March 14 at 12:30 PM PT US Central : March 14 at 2:30 PM CT

: March 14 at 2:30 PM CT Europe : March 14 at 8:30 PM CET

: March 14 at 8:30 PM CET UK : March 14 at 7:30 PM GMT

: March 14 at 7:30 PM GMT Japan : March 15 at 4:30 AM JST

: March 15 at 4:30 AM JST Australia : March 15 at 6:30 AM AEDT

: March 15 at 6:30 AM AEDT Middle East : March 14 at 11:30 PM GST

: March 14 at 11:30 PM GST India: March 15 at 1 AM IST

If your country and time zone aren’t listed above, check out a handy countdown timer below ticking down to the Fortnite live event.

Fortnite Dark Voyager Live Event Countdown Timer

How to Join Dark Voyager Story Moment Live Event in Fortnite

To join the Dark Voyager Story Moment Live Event in Fortnite, all you need to do is load up in a standard Battle Royale match (Build / Zero Build) before 3:30 PM ET on March 14 and land at Lethal Labs POI on the Chapter 7 Season 1 map.

If you’re still struggling, here are all the steps you can follow to play the live event:

Launch Fortnite and click on the Play menu

Scroll down to open the Discover row

Keep navigating down until you spot a Story Moment banner

If that’s not visible, then look for the Battle Royale tile under experiences By Epic and click on it

Once you do that, click on select and in the lobby, either go solo or squad up with teammates, and hit Play

Remember to load into a Battle Royale match by 3:20 PM ET to avoid queues and connection issues

Image Credit: Epic Games

Furthermore, players during this story event will have damage immunity, so you’ll be able to experience it without any disruptions from enemies. We suggest dropping into a Battle Royale match 10-15 minutes before the live event to avoid long server queues and wait times.

