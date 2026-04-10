Fortnite Reload Elite Stronghold Update Announced, Brings New Map and Weapons

As Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 inches towards its next major update, Epic has given players the first look at a major addition in the upcoming patch with the Fortnite Reload Elite Stronghold update. This massive new content drop is all set to be added with the 40.20 update, and will provide certain players the unique opportunity to gain early access to an upcoming Reload map. Let’s break down everything we know about the update so far.

The update was announced by Epic Games through the official Fortnite X account, with key art that further confirms the return of Daigo and the Elites. Along with the image, Epic also took to the caption to reveal these key dates related to the Fortnite Reload Elite Stronghold update:

Act 2: April 16, 2026

Reload – Elite Stronghold Early Access: April 18, 2026

Reload – Elite Stronghold: April 20, 2026

According to the post, the Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2 will begin with the next Fortnite update, patch 40.20. This will introduce a new wave of milestones for players on both sides to complete, along with new items and weapons. However, the more interesting part of the post states that players will be able to unlock early access to the upcoming Elite Battleground map by reaching Elite or higher rank in Fortnite Reload Ranked.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The early access to the Fortnite Elite Battleground map will be made available on April 18, 2026, with map becoming playable to all 2 days after, on April 20, 2026. This is a rare instance where players can prove their mettle and get a chance to experience new in-game content for free. However, the key art also reveals details about new weapons that players can expect to see in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 loot pool.

Daigo, Jules, and Zadie can all be seen using energy-based weapons with a purple glow to them, suggesting a connection to the Last Reality and maybe even The Nothing. Zadie seems to be using an SMG, and Jules looks like she’s wielding a marksman rifle. However, the most interesting weapon can be seen in Daigo’s hands, which seems to be firing mini Kevin the Cubes. These weapons will likely be made available with the Act 2 milestones for the Fortnite Rivalry Leaderboard, joining the loot pool for both main Battle Royale and the Reload mode.

Act 1 of Fortnite Showdown Rivalries has already given players a ton of new content, like the Ice King Gauntlets and the Foundation’s Rift Rifle. It looks like Epic plans to keep this pace of new content going throughout Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what else the devs have in store for the players.

Are you excited about the Fortnite Reload Elite Stronghold update? Tell us in the comments below!