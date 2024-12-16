Foldable iPhone Release Window Revealed In a Latest Report

It’s been a few years now since we first heard rumors that Apple has plans to come up with a foldable iPhone. Although Apple never made an official comment on this, it has quietly explored the possibility of foldable products for years. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Apple is expected to overhaul its device lineup with two new foldable devices.

The report suggests that Apple has plans to launch a foldable iPhone that would unfold to have an inward-facing display size larger than the 6.9-inch on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This means the foldable iPhone would have at least a 7-inches display. Image Credits: Beebom

Besides the foldable iPhone, Apple is likely to come up with a larger device that would serve as a laptop. It would be the largest-ever MacBook that measures 19-inch when unfolded. This falls in line with Mark Gurman’s report which says Apple is likely to release a foldable iPad that could run macOS apps. Gurman describes this device “akin to a larger iPad that unfolds in the size of two iPad Pros placed side-by-side”.

It’s worth knowing that Apple has faced major challenges developing the foldable iPhone, especially with the hinge and protective layer that covers the display. This has resulted in several delays. Previously, the Cupertino tech giant was experimenting with outwards-facing displays but has now switched to larger inner displays, similar to the other foldable devices in the market.

Gurman mentions that Apple is extremely focused during the development of its foldable devices and wants to avoid creases on the displays. Also, the topshot analyst talks about the possibility of running macOS apps on the iPad. This might be just speculation, but the idea of accessing Mac apps on a foldable iPad seems pretty exciting.

Apple is likely to launch the foldable iPhone in 2026 or 2027, while the MacBook with a foldable screen is slated to debut later. There have been multiple recent rumors about both devices being in development. It would be worth watching when Apple finally pulls the curtain off its foldable lineup.