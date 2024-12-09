Home > AI > Can’t Scroll Down on ChatGPT? Here are the Fixes

Can’t Scroll Down on ChatGPT? Here are the Fixes

Arjun Sha
Comments 0
In Short
  • If you can't scroll down on ChatGPT, update your browser to the latest version.
  • You can also tweak the Overflow property in CSS to resolve the problem.
  • Apart from that, you can run a JavaScript bookmarklet to fix the scrolling issue on ChatGPT.

While in the past ChatGPT has stopped working occasionally, some nagging UX issues crop up regularly which are hard to resolve. For instance, many users are wondering why they can’t scroll down on ChatGPT to read the rest of the content. Some users say vertical scrolling on ChatGPT doesn’t work at all. So if you can’t scroll down on ChatGPT, follow our tutorial and fix it right away.

Update Your Browser

If you are using Chrome, you should update the browser to fix the scrolling issue on ChatGPT. Many users have reported that after updating Chrome or reinstalling the browser, they can scroll down on ChatGPT. If you are on other browsers like Edge, Firefox, Safari, etc., try to update the browser to the latest version before moving to other solutions. Keep in mind that to update Safari on Mac, you need to update macOS.

Google Chrome

  • Open Chrome and click on the 3-dot menu in the top-right corner.
  • Here, move to Help > About Google Chrome.
open about chrome page
  • Now, check for updates and install it. If it says, you need to reinstall Chrome, download Chrome and install it.
update chrome to the latest version

Microsoft Edge

  • Launch Edge and open the 3-dot menu. Here, open Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge.
  • Now, update Edge to the latest version.

Mozilla Firefox

  • On Firefox, open the hamburger menu in the top-right corner and open “Settings”.
  • Now, under “General”, scroll down and look for “Firefox Updates”. Click “Check for Updates” and update your browser.

Now, go ahead and check if you can scroll down on ChatGPT. If the issue persists, move to the below method.

Related Articles
ChatGPT Desktop App For Windows Now Available to All Users; Download Here
Arjun Sha Nov 15, 2024
ChatGPT Can Now See Your Screen on macOS But There is a Catch
Arjun Sha Nov 15, 2024
How to Set ChatGPT Search as Your Default Search Engine
Arjun Sha Nov 11, 2024

Change the Overflow Property

Some users have reported that by tweaking the Overflow property in CSS, you can scroll down on ChatGPT without any issues. Here is how to do it.

  • Open chatgpt.com (visit) in your browser and right-click anywhere to open “Inspect”.
inspect element in chrome
  • Here, look for “overflow-hidden” and select it. I have highlighted it in the screenshot below.
finding overflow in chrome inspect element
  • Now, on the right side under “Styles”, search “overflow”.
  • Double-click on “hidden” and type “auto”. Next, hit Enter.
change overflow in chrome
  • Now, close the Inspect window. You will now be able to scroll down on ChatGPT.

OpenAI has made it possible to share ChatGPT conversations. You can use this feature to get past the scrolling issue. Here is how to use it.

  • In the conversation where you can’t scroll down on ChatGPT, click the “Share” button and copy the link.
  • Now, paste the link into another tab or incognito/private window and you should be able to scroll down on ChatGPT and read the rest of the content.
share chatgpt conversation
Related Articles
How to Use the New ChatGPT o1 Model Right Now
Arjun Sha Sep 13, 2024
How to Get and Use ChatGPT macOS App
Kanika Gogia Jun 27, 2024
12 Cool Things You Can Do with ChatGPT (Free & Paid)
Sagnik Das Gupta Apr 2, 2024

Fix Scrolling on ChatGPT Using a Bookmarklet

Mobile users, especially iPhone users using Safari, can’t change the Overflow property manually. So you can use a Bookmarklet that runs a JavaScript code to fix the scrolling issue on ChatGPT. Here is how you can do it.

  • On Chrome, move to chrome://bookmarks. Now, right-click and create a new bookmark. In Safari, open the bookmark icon.
  • Here, give it a name of your choice and enter the below code in the URL field. Now, click “Save”.
javascript:(function () {
 document.querySelectorAll('html *').forEach(function(node) {
  var s = getComputedStyle(node);
  if (s['overflow'] === 'hidden') {
   node.style['overflow'] = 'visible'; }
 });
})();
create a new bookmark
  • Now, open ChatGPT and click on the bookmark you just created. It will automatically change the Overflow property on ChatGPT.
  • You can now easily scroll down on ChatGPT.
run a bookmarklet in chrome

So this is how you can get around the scrolling issue on ChatGPT and read the rest of the content. In case, you are facing another problem where ChatGPT is throwing ‘Error in Moderation’, you can follow our guide to solve the issue. And if you have any questions, let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#AI#chatGPT

Arjun Sha

Passionate about Windows, ChromeOS, Android, security and privacy issues. Have a penchant to solve everyday computing problems.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Also Read
    Sam Altman Downplays AGI Risks; Now Warns About Superintelligence
    Sam Altman Downplays AGI Risks; Now Warns About Superintelligence
    Author Arjun Sha
    Microsoft Says It Doesn't Use Your Office Docs to Train Its AI
    Microsoft Says It Doesn't Use Your Office Docs to Train Its AI
    Author Arjun Sha
    Google's Experimental Gemini Model Tops the Leaderboard, But Stumbles in My Tests
    Google's Experimental Gemini Model Tops the Leaderboard, But Stumbles in My Tests
    Author Arjun Sha
    LLM Scaling Has Hit a Wall; What's Next For ChatGPT?
    LLM Scaling Has Hit a Wall; What's Next For ChatGPT?
    Author Arjun Sha
    ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: OpenAI's Search Engine Falls Short
    ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: OpenAI's Search Engine Falls Short
    Author Arjun Sha
    Perplexity Wants to Be Your AI Shopping Assistant This Black Friday
    Perplexity Wants to Be Your AI Shopping Assistant This Black Friday
    Author Arjun Sha
    How to Set ChatGPT Search as Your Default Search Engine
    How to Set ChatGPT Search as Your Default Search Engine
    Author Arjun Sha
    Load More