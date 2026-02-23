OpenAI May Launch $100 ChatGPT “Pro Lite” Plan

OpenAI is planning to introduce a new mid-tier plan called “ChatGPT Pro Lite” which will sit below the $200-per-month ChatGPT Pro plan and the ChatGPT Plus plan (costs $20 per month). According to the initial leak, the ChatGPT Pro Lite plan may cost $100 per month, if we go by the code strings found in the frontend code.

ChatGPT Pro Lite Could Offer 5x Higher Usage Limits

After the introduction of the affordable ChatGPT Go plan last year, which costs $8 per month, OpenAI now wants to offer its Pro-grade plan at a discounted price. Tibor Blaho, an AI reverse engineer, shared on X the code strings and the pricing information of a “ChatGPT Pro Lite” plan. Note that it may be a placeholder and the subscription cost may change when the plan launches officially.

The ChatGPT Pro Lite plan is expected to offer 3x to 5x more usage quotas than the ChatGPT Plus plan. The code shows chatgptprolite as the identifier and a parameter called reasoning_limit_boost which may increase the quota for deep reasoning or high-compute AI models.

Image Credit: X/@btibor91

Since there is a large jump from ChatGPT Plus to ChatGPT Pro ($20 to $200), OpenAI is perhaps looking to target freelancers, researchers, and independent developers with this Pro Lite plan. It could target those users who hit usage limits more often, but can’t afford to get the pricey $200 plan.

By the way, in 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in a Reddit AMA session said that he wants to make ChatGPT “cheaper” over time. Anthropic, on the other hand, is gaining huge traction with its $100 Claude Max plan. It seems OpenAI is serious about this new subscription tier, and we may see a new plan in the coming months.