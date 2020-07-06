Facebook has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to launch a curriculum and training in Augmented Reality, digital safety & online well-being for students and teachers in India.

“School of Innovation from Facebook focuses on upskilling participants on the ground breaking technology of the future, Augmented Reality. The course content introduces fundamentals of Augmented Reality and captures ways to utilise Facebook’s software, Spark AR Studio, to create augmented reality experiences,” reads the description.

The training will take place in two batches. The first batch will include 1600 teachers, whereas the second batch will accommodate 8400 teachers. The course’s timeline is three weeks. Online certificates will be provided to those who successfully complete the program.

Applications for Facebook’s AR course starts today and ends on the 20th of July. The organizers will notify selected candidates through email by 3rd August. The first batch starts on 10th August and ends on 7th September. Similarly, the second batch starts on 25th September and ends on 16th October. You can sign up here if you’re interested.

Coming to digital safety and online well-being, it is a workshop led by the Centre for Social Research (CSR). The program aims to teach students “understand their digital identity and how they can become responsible digital users”.

The program includes an Instagram toolkit for teens which aims to help young people be “positive, inspiring, and intentional” on Instagram. Instagram, The Jed Foundation (JED), and YLAC collaborated for structuring the toolkit.

You can apply for the program right now. Organizers will conduct sessions daily from Monday to Friday and it starts on the 6th of August. Teachers and schools can register from here and individual students may sign up here for direct registrations.