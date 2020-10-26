Anker’s smart home division Eufy has today launched the HomeVac H11 Pure handheld vacuum cleaner in India. The vacuum cleaner follows an ergonomic non-slip design, weighs just 0.58kg, and is completely cordless.

According to Anker, the HomeVac H11 Pure vacuum cleaner has a suction power of 5500 Pa, which the company says is sufficient to swiftly clean your home. Once you’re done with the cleaning process, you can conveniently wash the filter of the gadget.

The default nozzle in the vacuum cleaner is capable of sucking up a variety of wastes including pet hair, bread crumbs, and dust. In addition, Anker offers an extension nozzle to help you reach surfaces that are usually hard to reach.

One unique aspect of the HomeVac H11 Pure vacuum cleaner is the presence of Ozone Air Purification technology. You can activate this mode to remove odors in the surroundings, especially the ones caused due to sports equipment or well-used shoes. On a single charge, this mode lasts up to 20 minutes.

Completely charging the vacuum cleaner takes 2.5 hours. You get up to 13 minutes of usage on a single charge. However, you can easily charge the vacuum cleaner with your phone charger or even with your power bank. It is worth noting that the charging port you’re getting is micro-USB and not USB-C.

The HomeVac H11 Pure handheld vacuum cleaner is available in Blue and White color variants and is priced at Rs.3,999. If you’re interested, you can check out the product from Flipkart.

Buy Eufy HomeVac H11 Pure Vacuum Cleaner (Rs.3,999)