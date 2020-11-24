A year after it first started testing the feature, Amazon has finally started rolling out workout tracking to Echo Buds. In a statement to CNBC, the company said that the device can now monitor the duration of a workout, the steps you take, estimated calories burned and how fast or how far you walk or run. The company hopes to complete the update rollout in the next couple of days.

According to Amazon, the Echo Buds uses its build-in accelerator for its step-counter functionality, which takes into consideration the user’s height that needs to be manually entered into the workout profile. Once the new update is installed, Echo Buds users can start tracking their workout sessions through the Alexa app on their phones by creating a workout profile in More > Settings > Account Settings > Workouts.

Alongside the step-counter functionality, the Echo Buds now also support a number of other workout tracking features, thanks to the incoming update. First off, you can now monitor the duration of your workouts and the amount of calories you burn. It can also monitor the pace at which you walk/ run and the distance you cover, the company said.

Echo Buds owners can start a workout session by issuing voice commands like, “Alexa start my run”. One can “also ask Alexa to pause a workout, end a workout and request an update on your pace”, said the report. To see all the stats after a workout session, users can open the Alexa app on their phone ans tap on Devices > Echo and Alexa > Echo Buds > Workouts.