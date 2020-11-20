Amazon has unveiled an upgraded version of its Echo Frames ‘smart’ glasses with a number of hardware and software changes that it claims will “make it easier than ever to interact with Alexa throughout your day”. They’re costlier than the first-gen model, but are also more feature-packed than their predecessor.

To coincide with the launch of the second-gen model, the company is also expanding their availability to all customers with no invite required. The device was originally launched as a Day-1 Edition last year in what was essentially a trial run for developers and select customers.

The updated Echo Frames reportedly come with longer battery life, better sound quality and new color options. According to Amazon, the new models improve upon its open ear audio technology, offering richer and fuller sound compared to their predecessor.

According to the official press release, “The volume can now be set to automatically adjust at the start of playback based on the noise level of your environment and your selected listening profile”, which means users can now set volumes to automatically increase or decrease based on ambient noise.

New software includes support for calendars and group messaging, enabling users to keep their phone in their pocket without worrying about missing an important update. As before, Echo Frames can also be used with Google Assistant and Siri by long pressing the temple.

Finally, the Echo Frames are now available in three color options, including Modern Tortoise, Horizon Blue and Classic Black. They’re priced at $249.99 (Rs. 18,500) and will begin shipping on December 10. Existing users of the Day 1 Edition, however, can upgrade to the new model for just $70.