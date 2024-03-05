Respawn’s New Game Might Be Set in the Titanfall Universe

If there’s one thing Titanfall players have been waiting for, it’s Titanfall 3. The long-awaited game by Respawn is something gamers have just been dreaming about. And while you might not get it yet, Respawn seems to be cooking something.

This speculation comes from Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb, who, in a recent episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast, shared more on Respawn’s current project now that EA canceled a Star Wars FPS game.

In the podcast, Grubb talks about the recent projects of Respawn and layoffs. He further talks about the canceled Star Wars game being a Mandalorian game. Grubb also shares that Respawn’s new Titanfall universe game is still in the ‘prototyping phase‘.

Recently confirmed by Laura Miele, president of EA Entertainment, Respawn will focus on “…Respawn’s rich library of owned brands.” This doubles down on the things Respawn head Vince Zampella said last year. Zampella said,

“Apex [Legends] is the Titanfall universe, right? There’s how do you do something that doesn’t confuse people that are Apex fans, but not necessarily Titanfall fans yet. It’s a hard question to answer, but ultimately I would love to see something.”

Is Respawn Working on Titanfall 3?

When asked if the project is Titanfall 3 in the Game Mess Mornings podcast, Grubb confirmed it is not Titanfall 3. He further continues talking about the game being in its initial phase while he talks about the answer he gets from the developers at Respawn,

“This game, as it stands today, as far as I understand, is a ‘Titanfall game’, it’s in the Titanfall universe. But everyone I talk to keeps saying, well it’s not, don’t get in your mind that it’s Titanfall 3, like a game with online multiplayer and a single-player campaign…”

He further talks about EA canceling Titanfall Legends, which was supposed to be coming with the Titanfall 3 follow-up. So, according to Grubb, EA reverting to their strategy and making a Titanfall 3 is not on the tables.

According to a Bloomberg report, last year, EA was working on an unnamed project at Respawn. It was claimed to be a campaign mode for Apex Legends. Currently, there are no official announcements on Respawn’s new project.

As Apex Legends is the most successful live service game for EA, they may focus on expanding it in different ways. Without making Titanfall 3, only time will tell how Respawn expands the Titanfall universe. Let us know your thoughts about this unnamed project in the comments below.