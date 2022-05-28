How to Download Driving License, PAN Card, and More on WhatsApp

The Indian government, back in 2020, launched the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp back to help Indian citizens easily access COVID-19-related information and download their vaccination certificates right on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The MyGov chatbot has now gained the ability for you to retrieve various DigiLocker-based documents with ease. Check out the details below to learn more.

WhatsApp MyGov Chatbot Now Supports DigiLocker Services

India’s MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp has been a useful service for many citizens, including myself when it came to accessing COVID-19 vaccine certificates on your mobile device. Now, you can access and download other important IDs and documents such as PAN cards, driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, class X and XII mark sheets, and insurance policy documents. It is also recognized by the Indian Transport Ministry. Plus, you can also create a new DigiLocker account via the chatbot.

To retrieve the documents, the MyGov chatbot uses the DigiLocker platform, which reportedly has over 100 million registered users and over 5 billion issued and scanned documents. Furthermore, it keeps the issued documents encrypted so that only the owner of the documents could access them and no one else.

“Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform,” Abhishek Singh, the CEO of the MyGov service, said in a statement.

How to Download DigiLocker Documents on WhatsApp?

Now, if you want to use the DigiLocker services on WhatsApp via the MyGov chatbot, you can check out the step-by-step process below to access and download your DigiLocker documents on WhatsApp. However, before we move on, make sure you have the MyGov WhatsApp number (+91-9013151515) added to your contact list.

Open WhatsApp and search for the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp.

Open the MyGov chat and type “DigiLocker,” “Hi,” or “Namaste” to initiate the process.

The chatbot will ask you to create or authenticate your DigiLocker account with your 12-digit Adhaar Card number and a time-limited OTP that will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Now, the chatbot will give you the option to either issue new documents or download previously-issued documents that are under your ID.

Note: Once you issue your documents with DigiLocker, say your driving license, with the relevant details, they will be available to download instantly when you ask for them the next time.

Here, you can simply choose the document that you want to download and reply with the corresponding number.

After that, the MyGov chatbot will send you a PDF file of your document right on WhatsApp.

This way, you can easily access and download your important documents on your mobile device via the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp. It should be pretty useful for situations when you need to present a specific ID or a document relating to your vehicle to a government official. So, what do you think about the new DigiLocker services on the MyGov chatbot on WhatsApp? Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.